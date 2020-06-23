ARIMO — A local man was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he struck the Marsh Valley School District superintendent on the head with a baseball bat and damaged at least one window at the district’s main office in Arimo.
David Lance Battson, 50, of Inkom, has been charged with felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor malicious injury to property for his alleged actions on Tuesday morning.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the individual Battson attacked and injured was Marsh Valley School District Superintendent Marvin Hansen.
The incident began to unfold at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday when Battson arrived at the Marsh Valley School District's main office building located at 40 School St. in Arimo, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tony Manu said.
Hansen confronted Battson outside of the main office building and a verbal argument ensued, Manu said.
Battson then struck Hansen at least once on the head with a baseball bat, Manu said.
After being struck, Hansen began to defend himself and engaged Battson in a physical altercation, Manu said.
Hansen, who announced earlier this month that he will be resigning from the superintendent position later this year, was able to separate himself from Battson and retreat back into the district's main office building, Manu said.
Several individuals who witnessed the incident immediately contacted the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office to report what happened, Manu said.
After Hansen retreated back into the district's main office, Battson shattered at least one of the front door windows leading into the building, Manu said.
Upon arriving at the scene, Bannock County sheriff’s deputies quickly came into contact with Battson, who was cooperative and did not resist arrest, said Manu.
Manu said he could not comment on what might have been Battson's motive for the incident.
Both Battson and Hansen were transported via ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Hansen remained hospitalized in stable condition at PMC as of Tuesday evening, the hospital reported.
Battson was treated at PMC and then transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he remains incarcerated, Manu said.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, Manu said.
Battson is expected to make his initial court appearance via video conference from the Bannock County Jail on Wednesday.
If convicted of the charges against him, Battson faces up to 16 years in prison and up to $1,000 in fines.