Police lights can be seen on Wednesday night on Highway 30 in McCammon, where a man who allegedly led police on a pursuit and fired shots at law enforcement personnel was reportedly killed as a result of an officer-involved shooting.
Police lights can be seen on Wednesday night on Highway 30 in McCammon, where a man who allegedly led police on a pursuit and fired shots at law enforcement personnel was reportedly killed as a result of an officer-involved shooting.
Kyle Riley/For the Journal
A suspect in a high-speed chase Wednesday evening was seriously injured as a result of an officer-involved shooting, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
A man who allegedly fired shots on law enforcement and led several agencies on a lengthy, high-speed pursuit Wednesday afternoon was killed as a result of an officer-involved shooting in McCammon, according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
No officers were injured.
The incident began at about 3:30 p.m. Bannock County deputies were called to assist in a pursuit that started in Caribou County, involving a small, white pickup truck according to a Bannock County press release. Bannock County deputies were informed that the male driver had already fired several shots at law enforcement officers.
Deputies from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police troopers and Soda Springs Police officers also participated in the pursuit westbound on Highway 30 through Lava Hot Springs. Authorities deployed spike strips to puncture the tires of the suspect's truck, but he continued to flee, according to the press release. The vehicle stopped on Highway 30 near the McCammon Interstate 15 exit, police said.
Story continues below video
According to the press release, law enforcement fired shots at the suspect after he made a "lethal threat." The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both directions of Highway 30 remained blocked at McCammon as of 8:30 p.m. Police emphasized there is no continuing threat to the community.
The Southeastern Idaho Critical Incident Team is investigating the incident. Police said more information will be released as the investigation continues.