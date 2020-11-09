POCATELLO — Authorities are looking for a suspect in a vehicle theft and high-speed pursuit that occurred in the Pocatello area over the weekend.
The incident began shortly before 9 p.m. Friday night when officers attempted to stop a 2020 Camaro for a traffic violation on southbound Interstate 15, according to Bannock County sheriff’s officials. They say the vehicle didn’t yield.
Officers pursued the Camaro that continued traveling at high speeds and eventually ended up on northbound I-15. They spiked the vehicle’s tires near milepost 67, but the Camaro was still able to get away.
Sheriff’s officials say the vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Utah, was later located in the area of Kirkwood Meadows, near Freeman Lane, by Idaho State Police. The driver was no longer there, but officers did find drugs and stolen items inside the Camaro.
Sheriff’s officials did not release any additional details on Monday, but did say they are still searching for the driver. They’re asking anyone with information that may prove helpful to their investigation to contact dispatchers at 208-236-7111.