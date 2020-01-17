POCATELLO — Authorities are searching for a 6-year-old local girl who is missing.
According to Idaho State Police, Lyric R. Tallbull Lopez of Pocatello was abducted by her non-custodial parent, Louis Tallbull Jr. Lyric was last seen on Jan. 11, state police said.
Lyric has black hair and brown eyes, stands 4 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds. She is Native American, state police said.
Additional details about this missing person case have not been released by authorities.
Anyone with information on Lyric’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.