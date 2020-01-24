POCATELLO — Authorities are looking for a 55-year-old man who is missing out of the Pocatello area.
Harry L. Montgomery hasn’t been seen in nearly two weeks, according to Pocatello police. His vehicle was found abandoned on Interstate 15 near Dillon, Montana, on Jan. 12.
Idaho State Police currently list him as an endangered missing person.
Montgomery is described as being a white male with brown hair and green eyes, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing roughly 165 pounds. He has a scar on his back and neck and a tattoo on his right shoulder.
Anyone with information about Montgomery’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.