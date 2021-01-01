A Southeast Idaho woman is facing several charges after a New Year's Eve incident that began at the Chubbuck Walmart, escalated into a high-speed chase and foot pursuit, and ended with her being tased and arrested.
Police said they were first notified about Mandi Berry Skeem, 44, of Bancroft, when the Chubbuck Walmart reported that she was stealing items from the store around 10 p.m. Thursday.
When Chubbuck police arrived at the store, Berry Skeem fled in her Hyundai sedan, police said. Chubbuck police chased her briefly before calling off the pursuit.
But moments later a Bannock County sheriff's deputy spotted Berry Skeem driving through the nearby intersection of West Quinn Road and Hurley Drive near the Pocatello-Chubbuck border.
The deputy initiated a pursuit and Berry Skeem sped away, entering the adjacent old Naval Ordnance Plant on Pocatello's north side.
The deputy pursued Berry Skeem's car throughout the plant's roads and alleyways, with Berry Skeem crashing through multiple gates at the plant in an attempt to evade capture, authorities said.
With her vehicle heavily damaged from smashing through the gates, Berry Skeem eventually exited the plant and headed onto Pole Line Road and then back onto West Quinn Road, with multiple law enforcement officers in pursuit.
But her car was so severely damaged that it could not make it over the West Quinn Road Naval Ordnance Plant overpass, police said. When her car came to a stop, Berry Skeem exited the vehicle and fled on foot to the north, authorities said.
She fell down an embankment adjacent to the overpass as she was being pursued by multiple law enforcement officers, police said. She was then confronted by officers at the bottom of the embankment near the old Staples office supply store, authorities said.
When Berry Skeem continued to resist, a Bannock County sheriff's deputy shot her with his Taser, incapacitating her so she could be arrested, police said.
Pocatello Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene to treat a minor head injury Berry Skeem suffered when she fell down the embankment. She was subsequently transported to Bannock County Jail where she's currently being held.
No law enforcement officers were injured and no law enforcement vehicles were damaged during the pursuit.
Police said they found meth and drug paraphernalia in Berry Skeem's Hyundai following her arrest. The car was totaled as a result of Berry Skeem smashing through several gates inside the old Naval Ordnance Plant.
Berry Skeem's facing charges of assault on an officer, resisting arrest, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony eluding. In addition Berry Skeem had a warrant for her arrest on a previous drug possession charge, police said.
If convicted of the charges against her, Berry Skeem faces a maximum punishment of more than 10 years in prison and more than $50,000 in fines.
Pocatello and Chubbuck police assisted Bannock County deputies in apprehending Berry Skeem.