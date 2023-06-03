Fire

A fire burns at an abandoned home on Saturday morning near Arimo. 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

ARIMO — Firefighters extinguished a fire at an abandoned home on Saturday morning west of Arimo.

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office said the property owner was burning down the home on South Robin Road as a means of removing it.

