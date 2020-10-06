POCATELLO — A 28-year-old home burglary suspect was unarmed when police shot him during an arrest attempt near the Red Lion Hotel last month, according to authorities.
Jake Lee Sheeler, 28, of Pocatello, had been going door to door on the city's east side trying to sell a stolen handgun while police were searching for him, before the officer-involved shooting that occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 on the Outback Golf Park driving range near the Red Lion Hotel, authorities said.
Contained in the documents the Journal obtained before they were sealed via judicial order was a lengthy report from the Pocatello Police Department that the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office used to charge Sheeler with seven felony charges following the incident.
Sheeler has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of grand theft, one count of burglary and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court records. Prosecutors are also considering whether to file a weapons enhancement charge against Sheeler for using a firearm during the commission of a felony crime, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.
The report contains information about how many shots a pursuing officer heard when other officers confronted Sheeler on the driving range of the Outback Golf Park on the 1600 block of Pocatello Creek Road, how police were able to locate Sheeler and numerous witnesses that encountered Sheeler during the approximately four-hour long police manhunt leading up the shooting.
At least six witnesses provided police with surveillance footage captured by home security systems of Sheeler running through various neighborhoods, sometimes armed with a firearm, and another four witnesses reported situations in which Sheeler was either attempting to sell a handgun he had allegedly stolen during a burglary earlier in the day on Sept. 25, or asking for a ride to elsewhere in the city.
Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog told the Journal on Tuesday that elements specific to the officer-involved shooting have been partitioned from the police report the Journal obtained and included in a separate report provided to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation as part of the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force into whether or not the use of force from the officers who shot Sheeler was justified.
According to the police report, Pocatello police were dispatched to the 1200 block of East Maple Street around 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 25 for the report of a man, later identified as Sheeler, who had just burglarized a garage and stolen at least two firearms, a Taurus Judge .410-caliber revolver loaded with 2 1/3-inch birdshot shotgun shells and a Hi Point .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun. The homeowner would later report to police that a third handgun, a Glock 30 semi-automatic .45-caliber pistol, was also missing from his garage.
Herzog told the Journal Tuesday that the homeowner was able to later locate the Hi Point and Glock pistols at his home, and prosecutors have since dismissed one of the felony grand theft charges filed against Sheeler. Further, Herzog said the report the Journal obtained was submitted at the preliminary stages of the police investigation, adding that police will likely submit supplemental reports as the investigation progresses, which could shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the third firearm.
Before burglarizing the home on East Maple Street, Sheeler covered the security camera at the residence with a green plastic bag as a means to obscure the recording, police said.
The East Maple Street homeowner was planning to go on a walk with his wife and dog and when he attempted to enter his garage to remove his keys from his truck parked inside and found the walk-through door connected to his home was locked, an unusual occurrence considering he leaves the door unlocked when at home, police said. The homeowner retrieved a gun from inside his home and a spare key to the garage. Inside the garage, the homeowner opened the driver’s side door of his truck and went to retrieve his keys when he saw Sheeler’s face staring back at him through the passenger-side window of the truck, police said.
Initially, the homeowner thought it was a kid who lived in the neighborhood, but when he went around the truck to confront the man he realized it was not who he thought it was, he told police. Sheeler then pointed the gun at the homeowner and said, “Stop sir, or I’ll shoot,” police said. Sheeler continued pointing the gun at the homeowner while threatening to shoot him several more times. The homeowner eventually backed off and Sheeler fled from the garage, across East Maple Street and down Hyde Avenue. Sheeler was described as wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, and glasses.
A neighbor attempted to confront Sheeler in an adjacent backyard while wielding a piece of firewood, at which point Sheeler then pointed a firearm at the neighbor and threatened to shoot him if he did not stop, police said. The man said he observed Sheeler was not shaking and was afraid that he might get shot so he allowed Sheeler to continue fleeing, police said. As Sheeler was running away the neighbor threw the piece of firewood at Sheeler.
Multiple police officers responded to the East Maple Street area and established a perimeter around the 300 blocks of Franklin, Fairmont and Filmore avenues. East Maple Street from Hyde Avenue to Fillmore Avenue was shut down and a command post was established at Maple and Fairmont.
Pocatello police also used its reverse 911 call technology to warn residents that an armed and dangerous suspect was on the loose, police said. Police searched the area extensively for about 90 minutes before officers began receiving reports Sheeler had been sighted from residents to the north of the home Sheeler allegedly burglarized on East Maple Street.
Around 6:10 p.m. at a home on the 400 block of Fairmont avenue, police were shown two videos captured by a resident’s security camera that showed Sheeler in different clothing. The first video showed Sheeler wearing a blue and white jersey, gray shorts, black shoes and glasses. The second video showed Sheeler wearing the same clothing from the first video, as well as a maroon hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap and a plaid face covering.
Police continued receiving reports of Sheeler heading north until hearing he entered a vehicle on East Poplar Street and left the area. Herzog said it remains unclear if Sheeler did receive a ride or whether he continued fleeing the scene on foot.
“At this time the search team stopped receiving tips from the community and Sheeler’s trail went cold,” police wrote in their report.
Around 7:40 p.m., police received the report that Sheeler attempted to sell a handgun to a resident on the 1600 block of Beth Street. The reporting party said Sheeler was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and black pants again.
Around 8:11 p.m., police received the report Sheeler was in the area of Lucille Avenue and Monte Vista Drive. Police continued searching the area and an Idaho State Police trooper was called in to assist using a thermal imaging locating device, police said. A person was located on the device running down the backside of Monte Vista Drive down a sagebrush hill toward the Red Lion Hotel, police said.
Around 8:30 p.m., One of the pursuing officers began walking the sagebrush hill near the 1700 block of Monte Vista when he observed a dark subject move out of a heavily wooded area that was behind the Red Lion Hotel and run toward the Outback Golf Park driving range, police said. The officer began running down the hill after the subject while shouting that he was a police officer and ordering Sheeler to stop running when he heard a volley of what sounded like two gunshots followed by a volley of another three or four gunshots, police said.
Another pursuing officer arrived to where the officer-involved shooting occurred and observed Sheeler had been shot in the left leg, in the left side of his upper torso just under the armpit and in the left side of his neck, police said.
Police described in their reports the gunshot to Sheeler’s left thigh as a “through-and-through” wound, of which they stopped the bleeding using a tourniquet. Police also located a sucking chest wound on Sheeler’s back. The term “sucking chest wound” comes from the audible motion of air into but not out of the pleural cavity. Officers used a piece of plastic with applied pressure to treat the wound until emergency medical personnel arrived at 8:39 p.m. and took over life-saving efforts.
Right around the time police shot Sheeler, a resident of the 900 block of Lucille Street called police to report that earlier she found an unknown male in her garage who was asking for a ride. The woman told the man he could take a bicycle from the garage, to which the man said he could not leave immediately because “he was looking for his gun.”
Several hours after the shooting around 1:45 a.m. the same woman called police to report she had located a gun in her garage. Police responded and located the Taurus Judge reported stolen during the home burglary inside of her garage.
Sheeler is still hospitalized at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello where he’s receiving treatment for his gunshot wounds. PMC has not released any information on Sheeler’s condition and Pocatello police will only confirm that he’s still alive. Police said shortly after being transported to PMC, Sheeler underwent X-rays that revealed bullet fragments were close to his spine and required surgery.
The Journal has been unable to confirm whether or not Sheeler was left paralyzed by the gunshot wounds.
All three of the Pocatello police officers who discharged their firearms have been placed on administrative leave while the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force investigates.
If convicted of all the charges against him stemming from the incidents Friday, Sheeler faces nearly six decades in prison and up to $215,000 in fines.
An arraignment hearing for Sheeler was held at the Bannock County Courthouse on Monday, of which Sheeler did not attend but did have a court-appointed attorney attend on his behalf. Court records indicate Sheeler must be arraigned in person when he is transported from PMC to the Bannock County Jail.
There are no scheduled court dates for Sheeler at this time.