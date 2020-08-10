POCATELLO — Local authorities say two small fires that appear to have been intentionally set on Friday and Saturday in the City Creek area appear to be related to four other recent suspicious fires in the neighborhood.
All six of the suspicious fires burned in brush near homes on the city's west side, between South Hayes Avenue and the Portneuf River.
Most of the fires were put out or controlled by homeowners and their neighbors using hoses or buckets of water, said Andy Holmes, a Pocatello fire marshal.
"I think we're dealing with a juvenile here. There's no hard evidence. ... Everything we've seen profiles a juvenile's behavior," Holmes said.
Holmes said the fires didn't cause significant property damage.
The first of the string of suspicious fires was reported on July 21 in grass burning along South Garfield Avenue, between homes and where the river bends beneath the foot bridge to Rainey Park. Police originally suspected fireworks were involved.
On July 24, two additional fires broke out in the vicinity — along West Carter Street — within the span of an hour, Holmes said. Holmes said one of the grass fires was reported at about 6 p.m. north of the foot bridge. The second fire was reported at about 7 p.m. south of the bridge. Both fires were smoldering and were not active when firefighters arrived.
Holmes said police conducted interviews of neighbors and learned that some of the residents had voiced concerns about squatters living in the area.
On July 27 at 11:30 p.m., another grass fire broke out along South Hayes Avenue. Holmes said a resident was trying to extinguish it with a garden hose and called for help. The resident had the fire out when fire crews arrived.
On Friday, a fifth suspicious fire was reported at 11 p.m. on West Carter Street and burned 60 square feet. Residents of the area extinguished it with buckets of water.
The most recent suspicious fire was reported at 4 p.m. along South Hayes Avenue, and neighbors again extinguished it with buckets of water before fire crews arrived.
Holmes said no incendiary devices have been recovered at any of the fire scenes, but authorities have gathered some evidence. He declined to describe the evidence. He believes the fact that the most recent fire was lit in broad daylight demonstrates a lack of caution consistent with a juvenile offender.
"I cannot see squatters doing this in broad daylight," Holmes said. "I see this as being more of a juvenile type of thing."