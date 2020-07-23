A former student at Idaho State University is facing up to life in prison for allegedly raping and molesting an 8-year-old boy multiple times in Pocatello including at the university’s campus, according to Pocatello police and federal court records.
Andrew John Jemmett, 20, of Las Vegas, has been charged with lewd conduct by Pocatello police and sexual exploitation of a child by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, court records and police say.
Authorities said Jemmett molested and raped an 8-year-old boy multiple times in Pocatello including multiple incidents at a public restroom on ISU’s Pocatello campus.
Jemmett shot video of one of the incidents in which he allegedly raped the boy at the ISU public restroom.
Pocatello police said the incidents began in 2017 while Jemmett was a student at ISU.
Documents filed in U.S. District Court this past April indicate the incident in which Jemmett shot video of himself raping the 8-year-old boy occurred in April 2019.
Jemmett was arrested and jailed by police in Las Vegas this past January when they became aware of the video, Pocatello police said.
During interviews with Las Vegas police, Jemmett denied ever forcing the 8-year-old boy to engage in sexual intercourse, saying he only forced the boy to perform oral sex on him, according to court records.
The Department of Homeland Security became involved in the investigation and federally charged Jemmett for allegedly producing the child porn video involving the boy.
Las Vegas police contacted Pocatello police earlier this year to inform them about the video of Jemmett raping the boy, and this caused Pocatello police to launch their own investigation.
That investigation concluded with Jemmett being charged with lewd conduct by Pocatello police and being extradited from Las Vegas to East Idaho earlier this month.
Jemmett’s currently being held at an East Idaho jail awaiting the adjudication of the lewd conduct case against him.
Homeland Security’s sexual exploitation of a child case will be adjudicated separately against him, Pocatello police said.
Jemmett’s federal court trial regarding the sexual exploitation of a child charge is expected to begin on Aug. 17 at the U.S. Courthouse in Pocatello.
If convicted of the federal sexual exploitation of a child charge, Jemmett faces 15 to 30 years in federal prison and up to $250,000 in fines. If convicted of the lewd conduct charge filed against him by Pocatello police, Jemmett faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.
Authorities said that Jemmett and the 8-year-old boy knew each other prior to the incidents.
Pocatello police said that in the course of their investigation they also determined that Jemmett might have molested another child in Pocatello but no charges have been filed regarding those allegations.
ISU has released the following statement about Jemmett: “Andrew Jemmett was enrolled as a student at Idaho State University from Fall 2017 to Spring 2019. The University fully cooperated with law enforcement and provided assistance with their investigation involving these serious allegations of sexual assault. We are referring all other media inquiries to the Pocatello Police Department. The University has no further comment regarding this legal matter.”