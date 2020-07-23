A former student at Idaho State University is facing up to life in prison for allegedly raping an 8-year-old boy multiple times in Pocatello including at the university's campus, according to Pocatello police and federal court records.
Andrew John Jemmett, 20, of Las Vegas, has been charged with lewd conduct by Pocatello police and sexual exploitation of a child by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, court records say.
Pocatello police said Jemmett molested and raped an 8-year-old boy multiple times in Pocatello including multiple incidents at a public restroom on ISU's Pocatello campus.
Jemmett shot video of one of the incidents in which he allegedly raped the boy at the ISU public restroom.
Pocatello police said the incidents began in 2017 while Jemmett was a student at ISU.
Documents filed in U.S. District court in April indicate the incident in which Jemmett allegedly raped the 8-year-old child and recorded the incident via video occurred in April 2019.
Jemmett was arrested and jailed by police in Las Vegas in January when they became aware of the video he shot of himself molesting the boy at ISU, Pocatello police said.
During initial interviews with Las Vegas police officers, Jemmett denied ever forcing the 8-year-old boy to engage in sexual intercourse, saying he only forced the boy to perform oral sex on him, according to court records.
In conversations Jemmett had with an unidentified user on the social medial application Snapchat, Jemmett said what he liked the most about producing the video was penetration, court records say.
Officials with the Department of Homeland Security in Idaho Falls are currently working to identify the user on Snapchat Jemmett communicated with, which included Jemmett sending the user the recorded rape, according to court records.
The user offered to pay Jemmett $150 for producing the video, court records say.
The Department of Homeland Security became involved in the incident and federally charged Jemmett for allegedly producing the child porn video.
Las Vegas police contacted Pocatello police earlier this year to inform them about the video of Jemmett raping the boy, and this caused Pocatello police to launch their own investigation.
That investigation concluded with Jemmett being charged with lewd conduct by Pocatello police and extradited to East Idaho earlier this month.
He's currently being held at an East Idaho jail awaiting the adjudication of the lewd conduct case against him.
Homeland Security's child porn case will be adjudicated separately against him, Pocatello police said. His federal court case trial regarding the sexual exploitation of a child charge is expected to begin on August 17 at the Federal Courthouse in Pocatello.
If convicted of the federal sexual exploitation of a child charge, Jemmett faces 15 to 30 years in federal prison and up to $250,000 in fines.
Authorities said that Jemmett and the 8-year-old boy knew each other prior to the incidents.
Pocatello police said that in the course of their investigation they also determined that Jemmett might have molested another child in Pocatello but no charges have been filed regarding those allegations.
ISU has released the following statement about Jemmett: "Andrew Jemmett was enrolled as a student at Idaho State University from Fall 2017 to Spring 2019. The University fully cooperated with law enforcement and provided assistance with their investigation involving these serious allegations of sexual assault. We are referring all other media inquiries to the Pocatello Police Department. The University has no further comment regarding this legal matter."