Authorities say people using exploding targets reportedly caused a wildfire south of Pocatello on Saturday.
The Pocatello Valley Fire Department said the fire ignited in Lead Draw near the Cherry Springs Nature Area around 1:50 p.m. and was fully contained by 5:30 p.m.
The Fire Department said the people who reported the fire said it was started by individuals shooting at exploding targets. When such targets detonate they can easily ignite dry vegetation and cause wildfires.
The Fire Department said the fire remains under investigation by the U.S. Forest Service. If the individuals who were shooting the exploding targets are identified they could face penalties from the Forest Service, the Fire Department said.
The wildfire did not result in any injuries or evacuations and the flames did not threaten or damage any structures, the Fire Department said.
Pocatello Valley, Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management firefighters responded to the blaze along with a firefighting helicopter.
Firefighters are expected to remain on the scene of the fire extinguishing hot spots until late Saturday night.