An Idaho Falls man has been charged with rape after he reportedly admitted he forced a woman into sex.
Court records state that on Jan. 29 Erik Butts, 38, tried to have sex with the victim. When she told him to stop, he reportedly told her to “shut up.”
The victim told a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office detective that she told Butts to stop multiple times and that he ignored her. She said she also tried to force Butts off of her and that he held her down.
The probable cause affidavit states Butts reportedly raped the victim a second time 15 minutes after the first reported rape.
A sexual assault nurse examiner met with the victim and produced a rape kit to test for Butts’ DNA.
The detective interviewed Butts on Feb. 4. Butts told the detective he had been drinking that night. He first said the night was “all a blur.”
Butts told the detective he remembered himself taking off the victim’s clothes, that she told him to stop. The detective asked if he did stop, and Butts reportedly replied, “Unfortunately, I don’t think I did.”
“She was just lying there, with a look of utter betrayal,” Butts reportedly told the detective.
The detective also spoke to a woman who reportedly spoke to Butts after the incident. The woman said Butts told her he “strong armed” the victim into sex and that he was concerned about going to prison.
Rape is punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to a life sentence. Butts was never arrested, with the court instead issuing a summons for him to appear in court.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 7 in Bonneville County Court.