GARDEN CITY, Utah — Roughly one week after a semi crashed into multiple buildings at the intersection of Highway 89 and Bear Lake Boulevard in Garden City on June 2, the Utah Trucking Association held a road rally that traveled through the same crossroads.
The participating drivers quickly noticed the treacherous nature of Highway 89 heading from Logan Canyon into the Bear Lake town.
The descent demands the full attention of truck drivers on their way into Garden City, said Rick Clasby, the Utah Trucking Association’s executive director. During the “road rally” – which also involved motorcycles and cars – he said he wasn’t driving an especially large truck, but he still “had to be aware” of the highway’s steep grade.
He had good reason to exercise caution. The intersection of Highway 89 and Bear Lake Boulevard has seen at least seven crashes involving semis in the last five years. The June 2 crash was only the most recent. It left the semi's driver and passenger injured and multiple garages destroyed.
Each of the seven crashes at the crossroads has involved large trucks – Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson Mitch Shaw confirmed other vehicles have not had similar problems with the area.
And despite increased signage, a brake check, and the installation of a runaway truck ramp, the crashes have persisted. Neither Shaw nor Clasby is sure why.
“We’ve made quite an investment up there in terms of safety,” Shaw said.
Precautions
Shaw said he isn’t sure why the crashes began happening at the crossroads in 2018, noting that the “grade — and how wide it is — has been the same for years and years and years.”
Nevertheless, in 2018 a truck driver died in a crash there. August 2019 saw two crashes five days apart, both involving trucks colliding with buildings in Garden City. There were two more crashes in 2020, the second of which damaged the Lighthouse Landing Gift Shop.
It was enough to get the Utah Department of Transportation’s attention. The department oversees both Highway 89 and Bear Lake Boulevard, so it undertook the task of implementing safety measures. In October 2020, the department added a runaway truck ramp. It then instituted a brake check for semis coming into Garden City from Logan Canyon. Clasby said he even noticed drivers utilizing the brake check while heading downhill on Highway 89 into Garden City during the association's rally earlier this month. And both Clasby and Shaw noted that, as steep as the highway is, it’s very well-marked.
“The road has only gotten safer,” Shaw said.
He confirmed the department is adding a second brake check, which is expected to be operating by October. The earlier check aims to check the brakes of semis headed into Garden City; the second check will examine brakes on the way out.
Runaway truck ramp
Even though the Utah Department of Transportation constructed the runaway truck ramp in the area in 2020, and two more crashes have occurred since then, Shaw confirmed the ramp has never been used. The ramp was designed to prevent exactly the type of crash that occurred in Garden City earlier this month — Cpl. Tara Wahlberg of the Utah Highway Patrol confirmed the crash occurred after the truck’s brakes failed.
Clasby noted that while he doesn’t doubt the ramp’s effectiveness, it does look different than most other ramps in the state. Shaw described the ramp as “two huge concrete walls that guide the truck into a series of cable nets.”
The cables are designed to wrap around the truck and eventually cause it to stop, according to a press release the Utah Department of Transportation sent at the time of the ramp's installation. The release also confirms the ramp's design is new to Utah. Clasby said runaway truck ramps traditionally use sand or barrels of water to slow a truck’s progress.
“It’s a different design than most,” Clasby said. “You’d have to know you were in peril to put yourself through that.”
A description of the ramp on the website of Wollam Construction – the Utah company that installed it – refers to the project as the “first of its kind” in the way it brings vehicles to a stop. Wyoming is constructing a similarly designed ramp, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s website, but it is not scheduled to open until September.
Shaw said he isn’t sure specifically why the Utah Department of Transportation chose to install the cable net system.
Experience and accountability
Regardless of the steep grade, Clasby pointed out that stretch of Highway 89 isn’t any more harrowing than many of the other mountain tracks of road in Utah. The most important thing truckers can do as they head into Garden City on Highway 89 is exercise caution, he said.
“On a grade that significant, take it slow,” he said.
Asked if the crashes might have had to do with a lack of experience among the truck drivers involved, Clasby said he couldn’t speak to the question. While there have been a few high-profile crashes involving inexperienced truck drivers elsewhere, he said that scenario has not been “a daily occurrence.”
But Clasby added, “Just intuitively, on a grade like that, more experience is better.”
He emphasized that truck drivers should follow the signs alerting them to the Utah Department of Transportation's brake check and he urged truckers to remain alert and aware of the situation when traveling on Highway 89 into Garden City. Getting into a lower gear and staying there is a sound strategy, he said.
Shaw emphasized the need for truck drivers to exercise “personal accountability,” but said his department isn’t going to give up on making the crossroads safer either.
“We’re not just going to throw our hands up and say we’ve done all we can do,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.