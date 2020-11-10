The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating Mandy Guvenich (age 35) and her two children, 7-year-old Tristan and 1-year-old Konnor.
Mandy is suffering from some mental health issues. The children may be at risk with the colder temperatures, lack of money, and resources for the children.
The three were last seen in the Weston, Idaho, area. It is believed they are heading south in a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Idaho plates 1F67643.
If you have any information on these three, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 208-852-1234 or call 911.