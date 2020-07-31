Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 6,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during August. Fish on!
- Cub River at Willow Flat Campground: Aug. 3-7 (500 fish)
- Kelly Park Pond: Aug. 3-7 (250 fish)
- Montpelier Creek: Aug. 3-7 (500 fish)
- Montpelier Rearing Pond: Aug. 3-7 (250 fish)
- Portneuf River, below Pebble and above Lava Hot Springs: Aug. 3-7 (1,250 fish)
- East Fork Rock Creek: Aug. 10-14 (1,000 fish)
- Cub River at Willow Flat Campground: Aug. 17-21 (500 fish)
- Kelly Park Pond: Aug. 17-21 (250 fish)
- Montpelier Creek: Aug. 17-21 (500 fish)
- Montpelier Rearing Pond: Aug. 17-21 (250 fish)
- Bloomington Creek: Aug. 17-21 (200 fish)
- East Fork Rock Creek: Aug. 24-28 (750 fish)
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.
For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho, visit the IDFG Idaho Fishing Planner.