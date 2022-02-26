POCATELLO — A prominent attorney and a top union leader will run as Democrats for a pair of local seats in the state Legislature.
In the Republican primary, the incumbent who holds one of the Pocatello seats will face a challenge from a local businessman.
Democrat Mary Shea, who will be running for House Seat 29A, is a partner at Pocatello's oldest law firm, Merrill & Merrill.
Shea could face either Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, or Pocatello businessman Craig Yadon, who recently announced plans to run against Manwaring.
Democrat Nate Roberts, who will be running for House Seat 29B, is president of the Pocatello Central Labor Council, which is affiliated with the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations. He's also the recording secretary for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 449.
Roberts will be challenged by Republican Jake Stevens, who is an Idaho State University graduate and a U.S. Army warrant officer.
Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, who currently holds House Seat 29B, has announced he'll run for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, who is retiring. David Worley, who forced a runoff election last November but came up short in a municipal race against Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad last fall, will challenge Ruchti as a Republican for the Senate seat.
Both Shea and Roberts are political newcomers who say they were motivated to run by extremist rhetoric from the far right. They made their campaign announcements during a town hall meeting hosted at 11 a.m. Saturday in Idaho State University's Pond Student Union Building.
In Idaho, the filing period for the May 17 primary election opens on Feb. 28 and closes on March 11.
Shea has practiced law for 32 years. For several years, she worked with the attorney general of Virginia, who was a Republican, before moving to Idaho in 1999.
In her law practice, she works closely with families, many of whom are facing challenges associated with poverty and substance addiction, and she is a primary public defender in the juvenile court system.
"One big issue in the community right now is housing and housing stability, especially for low- and middle-income people," Shea said, adding she's seen a lot of families facing homelessness, and housing situations have even forced some families to split up.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Shea said addiction issues have exploded, especially with methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroine. Gang activity has also been on the rise, she said.
"Idaho is fortunate enough to have another huge projected budget surplus and I do think Idaho needs to be directing more resources to strengthening families, strengthening communities and providing more resources to people with addiction," Shea said.
She believes the state should also prioritize mental health treatment and gang intervention support for juveniles.
Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, she opposes bills pending in the Legislature that would prohibit masking or vaccination requirements, believing it should be left up to the discretion of businesses to make determinations regarding their own bottom lines and expectations of employees.
"I think those kinds of extremes are just as draconian as forcing people to get vaccinations," Shea said.
Yadon is a graduate of Highland High School and Idaho State University who owned and operated a specialty industrial contracting business in Pocatello for 20 years.
He's currently involved in renovating the old Petersen building on Main Street to create an event center, an Airbnb and commercial space for lease. The facility would host intergenerational activities, including activities in music and art, to "show younger people they do have a purpose."
He also started a program called New Start a couple of years ago, devoted to providing support and discipleship for prison inmates working to transition back into society.
Yadon believes he provides voters a true conservative option for the seat. Yadon said America is now being "redefined by godless systems and examples."
Furthermore, he believes the economy is being "broken under the weight of burdensome taxes, central planning and creeping socialism."
"The minds of our children and the institution of the family are being corrupted with radical and destructive ideologies," Yadon said in his campaign literature.
Manwaring, who is a local attorney, could not be reached for comment. According to campaign literature, Manwaring was raised in Blackfoot and has practiced law in Pocatello as a business and intellectual property attorney since 2010. Manwaring was nominated by the Speaker of the Idaho House in 2018 as one of 50 lawmakers from throughout the country to participate in the Emerging Leaders Program, sponsored by the State Legislative Leaders Foundation and the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.
Roberts, 55, serves on the Pocatello Planning and Zoning Commission. As a union leader, Roberts aims to provide a voice in the Legislature for working people.
"I am a working person and I think the over 60 percent of Idahoans who are working people like me deserve a voice in the Legislature to understand what they go through on a daily basis," Roberts said.
Roberts said top issues in the state include reforming the tax system, addressing rising housing costs and reinvigorating rural communities.
Stevens said in his campaign literature he believes it's time to "send a conservative, patriotic representative to the Capitol."
Stevens vowed that if elected, he'll defend personal freedom from government overreach.
"It is time to retire the radical left," Stevens said in his campaign literature. "Send me to Boise and I will fight for our children's freedom. Freedom from lockdowns and mandates, freedom from radical indoctrination and freedom from fiscal tyranny."
He said he's concerned about a future in which Idaho businesses can't operate and are forced to close their doors any time elected officials see fit.
Stevens argued Pocatello is not a "woke leftist community" and shouldn't be represented by a "radical leftist."
Roberts, on the other hand, said he's concerned by politicians on the right who speak about perceived attacks on personal freedoms. He believes such rhetoric distracts policymakers from more pressing issues.
"I think they're concerned about specific freedoms that aren't under threat," Roberts said. "(For example), Idaho is not having a problem with people trying to take away your gun rights."
Roberts argued that conservative concerns about critical race theory indoctrinating Idaho students with liberal propaganda are also unfounded.
"That is definitely not a threat," Roberts said. "That's taught in law school so they can think about laws being made and how they influence minority people in this country."