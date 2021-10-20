The office of Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has responded to Post Register questions about Idaho Republican Attorney General candidate Art Macomber campaigning at a public school last week.
The Post Register reported on Thursday that Macomber appeared to have violated the Public Integrity in Elections Act, which was passed in 2018. The act says “Neither a public entity nor its employees shall make, nor shall a public official make or authorize, an expenditure from public funds to advocate for or against a candidate or a ballot measure,
“Neither a public entity nor any of its employees shall use, nor shall a public official authorize or use, public property or resources to advocate for or against a candidate or a ballot measure.”
Macomber, a Coeur d’Alene attorney, campaigned for his attorney general bid during a press conference he held with Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin at Ammon Elementary School on Oct. 14.
“As Idaho’s next attorney general, the advice coming from my office will be dependable,” Macomber said during the press conference. “As your attorney general, our conservative elected officials will finally have a true defender in office.”
Scott Graf, attorney general spokesman, said in a statement emailed to the Post Register that it did not appear Macomber, Bonneville Joint School District 93 or McGeachin violated any Idaho laws.
“The Office of the Attorney General has closely reviewed Chapter 6 of Title 74. Although a candidate for office advocated for his election, it does not appear that a public official or public entity authorized the use of public resources or property for the purpose of advocating for a candidate,” Graf wrote in the statement. “While this conduct may violate the spirit of the Public Integrity in Elections Act, it does not violate the letter of the law. If the legislature wishes to amend the statute and address this type of scenario in the future, our office is ready and willing to assist.”
According to the act, a public official is defined as an elected or appointed member of a public entity who has authority to make or determine public policy, supervisory authority over the personnel and affairs of a public entity or authority to approve the expenditure of funds for the public entity.
The event had been promoted as a press conference. McGeachin’s office said the purpose of the event was to “set the record straight” regarding the litigation in which the lieutenant governor’s office has recently been engaged.
But neither McGeachin nor Macomber took any questions from the press and McGeachin used much of her time to criticize several media members and publications for their coverage and commentary about her initial refusal to release public records from her Task Force to Examine Indoctrination in Idaho Education.
Macomber said during the event that he was legally representing McGeachin, free of charge. He is not an elected official nor appointed to any governmental agencies.
Jim Jones, an Idaho political commentator and former Idaho Attorney General and Idaho Supreme Court Justice, suggested to Macomber that he should become familiar with Idaho law in a Oct. 16 column Jones wrote.
“The problem could have been avoided if Macomber had acquainted himself with Idaho law, as you would expect of a candidate for an important legal office,” Jones wrote.
Ammon Elementary Principal Gene Smith confirmed to the Post Register in a Monday email that a Facilities Use Agreement Form was submitted and the district was provided with necessary insurance information from event organizers. The school’s elementary has a $50 hourly rate to rent, according to the agreement form.
District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme told the Post Register in an Oct. 13 email that he was unaware the auditorium had been rented for McGeachin and Macomber to hold a press conference. He said in the email the auditorium was rented by a parent who did not disclose what the event was.
Jones defended the school district in his column.
“The Ammon school officials can’t be faulted for the improper use of their school property because they were apparently blind-sided by the inconsiderate duo, not having been told this would be a campaign event,” Jones wrote.