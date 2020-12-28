POCATELLO — An attorney representing a Jerome man who allegedly raped one of his ex-wife’s first-grade students in 2008 has filed a motion asking that a local judge dismiss a portion of the allegations against his client.
Tony Budge, a Pocatello attorney with Cooper & Larsen, filed a motion earlier this month that asks 6th District Judge Robert C. Naftz to dismiss a charge of felony rape filed against David James McGarry, 52, arguing that an Idaho law indicates the statute of limitations for the alleged offense expired several years ago.
McGarry currently faces one count of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and one count of rape where the victim is under the age of 16 and the perpetrator is 18 years of age or older, both felonies. Charges against McGarry resulted from a grand jury indictment in January 2019 that alleges McGarry engaged in sexual intercourse and other sexual acts with a first-grade student of his former wife, Tiffany Marie Petersen, 47, of Pocatello, between August 2008 and December 2009 while Petersen was the boy’s teacher at Washington Elementary School in Pocatello.
Petersen and McGarry, who would later marry and get divorced, were indicted on identical charges in January 2019.
The sexual abuse of the 8-year-old male student allegedly happened at Washington Elementary School while McGarry, who was Petersen’s boyfriend at the time, was apparently allowed into Petersen’s classroom while she was teaching, according to a civil lawsuit filed by the victim’s family against Petersen and Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 in August 2018.
McGarry would later become a non-certified substitute teacher for School District 25 in October 2009 and served in that capacity until September 2015, according to School District 25 records.
Petersen was a Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 teacher who transferred from Washington Elementary School in March 2009 to a position at Syringa Elementary School where she was working at the time of the indictment, according to District 25 records.
In February, Petersen entered an Alford plea on a misdemeanor injury to a child charge and Bannock County prosecutors dismissed the felony rape and lewd conduct charges involving the first-grader that were filed against her. Peterson received a sentence of two years misdemeanor probation and a $1,000 fine.
By pleading guilty to misdemeanor injury to a child via the Alford plea, Petersen admitted no wrongdoing but conceded that there was likely enough evidence to convict her if the case had gone to trial.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 directory records no longer list Petersen as an employee with the district.
According to court records, Budge on Dec. 15 asked Naftz to dismiss the rape charge against McGarry because the substatute he was charged under does not receive a statute of limitations exception.
Idaho law states the prosecution for any felony must commence within five years after the commission of the respective crime.
Another Idaho law provides narrow exceptions to that five-year statute of limitations, including prosecutions for charges of murder, voluntary manslaughter, terrorism, sexual abuse of a child or lewd conduct with a child and seven of the 10 substatutes related to rape in Idaho.
McGarry is charged with rape pursuant to the first substatute, which is not one of the substatutes afforded an exception, Budge argues, meaning the rape charge against McGarry must have been filed within five years of December 2009. Because it was not, Budge argues Naftz must dismiss the rape charge filed against McGarry.
Naftz has scheduled a court date for Budge and for Bannock County prosecutors to argue for and against the motion to dismiss, which is currently set for Jan. 28 and is expected to be held remotely with McGarry appearing from the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he currently remains incarcerated with no bond.
Budge did not immediately return the Journal’s request for comment for this story.
If convicted of the rape and lewd conduct charges against him, McGarry faces up to life in prison.