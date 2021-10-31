Pocatello wreck

A Pocatello Fire Department ambulance at the scene of Sunday night's crash at Garrett Way and Hawthorne Road. 

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — A crash at a Pocatello intersection sent at least one person to the hospital on Halloween.

The 9 p.m. Sunday collision between an SUV and pickup truck occurred at Garrett Way and Hawthorne Road.

At least one of the vehicle occupants was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.

As of 10 p.m. the Garrett Way-Hawthorne Road intersection remained shut down because of the wreck. 

Additional details on the accident are not yet available from Pocatello police.