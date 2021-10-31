top story At least one person injured in two-vehicle wreck that's shut down Pocatello intersection By Journal Staff Oct 31, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A Pocatello Fire Department ambulance at the scene of Sunday night's crash at Garrett Way and Hawthorne Road. Kyle Riley/For The Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POCATELLO — A crash at a Pocatello intersection sent at least one person to the hospital on Halloween.The 9 p.m. Sunday collision between an SUV and pickup truck occurred at Garrett Way and Hawthorne Road.At least one of the vehicle occupants was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash. Story continues below video As of 10 p.m. the Garrett Way-Hawthorne Road intersection remained shut down because of the wreck. Additional details on the accident are not yet available from Pocatello police. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crash Vehicle Highway Transports Medicine Hawthorne Occupant Garrett Way Pocatello Fire Department Ambulance Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Idaho State JournalCustomer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available! loading... Trending Today Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Video Highlights Visit Idaho State Journal's profile on Pinterest. Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Clothing MENS Sport Jackets - Size 42 Dark Handyman Service NOVEMBER Careers Help Wanted