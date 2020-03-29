At least one person was injured when a van overturned on Interstate 86 late Sunday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 4 p.m. just west of Pocatello Regional Airport.
The driver of the eastbound van apparently lost control and the vehicle overturned, left the freeway and crashed through an adjacent fence. The van eventually came to rest on its roof along East County Road, which runs parallel to Interstate 86.
At least one of the van's occupants was injured in the crash and was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital.
The wreck is being investigated by Idaho State Police who are expected to release additional information soon.