POCATELLO — At least one person suffered injuries early Sunday evening during a two-vehicle crash at a busy intersection near downtown Pocatello.
The crash involving a Chevy sedan and Ford pickup truck occurred around 5:40 p.m. at East Center Street and Fourth Avenue.
Pocatello police and fire units responded and temporarily shut down the intersection.
At least one of the vehicles' occupants was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered in the wreck.
Authorities are expected to release more information on the crash soon