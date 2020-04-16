POCATELLO — At least one person has suffered burns as a result of a mobile home fire in south Pocatello.
The fire was reported around 11 a.m. Thursday at a mobile home in the 3500 block of South Fifth Avenue just south of Ross Park. Initial reports from the scene are that at least one of the home's occupants suffered burns.
As of 11:20 a.m. Pocatello firefighters had kept the fire from spreading to any of the other mobile homes in the trailer park. But the residence where the fire originated is fully engulfed by flames and appears to be a total loss.
Pocatello police also responded to the fire and closed down roads within the mobile home park so that firefighters could fight the fire without having to worry about vehicle traffic.
The Pocatello Fire Department is expected to release additional information about the blaze soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.