POCATELLO — At least one person was injured on Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on the city's north side.
The 10 p.m. head-on collision in the southbound lanes of Pole Line Road near Eldredge Road involved a pickup truck and car.
At least one person was injured in the crash and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
As of 10:30 p.m. Pole Line Road was still partially blocked because of the crash.
Pocatello police are expected to release additional information about the crash soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.