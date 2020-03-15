INKOM — An avalanche in the area of the Pebble Creek Ski Area has left at least one person injured.
The avalanche was reported by Pebble Creek Ski Area personnel around 1 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities aren't saying exactly where the avalanche occurred except that it's in the vicinity of the Pebble Creek Ski Area.
Bannock County Search and Rescue personnel are blocking all roads near the ski area and the public is advised to stay away until further notice.
Multiple ambulances and an emergency helicopter have responded to the incident.
The Sheriff's Office said at least one person is receiving medical attention as a result of the avalanche.
Authorities are expected to release more information soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.