At least one person was seriously injured in a one-vehicle wreck on Interstate 15 early Sunday evening between Blackfoot and Fort Hall.
Initial reports are that a car overturned on the interstate around 6:50 p.m. and at least one person was ejected from the vehicle.
An emergency helicopter is en route to the scene and numerous police and ambulance units are also responding.
Interstate 15 northbound has been shut down between Blackfoot and Fort Hall because of the wreck and motorists should avoid the area.
Authorities are expected to release more information about the crash soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.