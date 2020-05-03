At least one person is dead and several others are injured as a result of a crash on Highway 30 between Lava Hot Springs and McCammon.
The 3:15 p.m. Sunday wreck occurred on the highway in the area of Topaz Road.
Several ambulances and an emergency helicopter responded to the crash, which involved at least two vehicles.
Idaho State Police report that the westbound lanes of Highway 30 in the area of the crash have been shut down as a result of the wreck. Motorists should stay away from the area until further notice.
The emergency helicopter landed on the highway to pick up injured accident victims and transport them to the hospital.
Bannock County authorities have confirmed that at least one person died in the crash.
It's not yet clear how many people suffered injuries in the accident but initial reports indicated there were eight or nine injured individuals.
State police are investigating the wreck and are expected to release more information soon, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.