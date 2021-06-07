POCATELLO — Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies explained the county is experiencing a tax shift, with residential property owners poised to take on a greater burden in relief of commercial properties.
County property owners should begin receiving their new tax assessments early this week.
While the local housing market is historically hot and inventories remain extremely tight, commercial valuations have held relatively flat, Davies said.
"Commercial values are not going up," Davies said. "If their values are staying flat and the increase in residential values is skyrocketing like we're seeing, it is a tax shift to residential. ... If commercial values stay flat, they’ll see a decrease in their eventual tax bill."
As for homeowners, most are in store for yet another year of double-digit gains in assessed valuations, which are used in Idaho for property tax calculations.
According to the Greater Pocatello Association of Realtors, the county's home values grew by 17 percent in 2020 and were up by nearly 10 percent through the first quarter of 2021. The new assessments will reflect property values as of Jan. 1, 2021.
"We did see some rise in assessments," said Anita Hymas, chief deputy assessor.
Hymas said the doors at the assessor's office, located at 130 N. Sixth Ave., will be open, and protocols will be in place to maintain safe social distancing, based on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hymas turned over the county's estimated values to the state late last week; the data will support a property tax estimator, which residents will be able to access to calculate their new tax estimates. A link will be available at www.bannockcounty.us/assessor/property, though it wasn't live as of Monday.
"Just because you're value on your house goes up a certain percentage does not mean your taxes are going to go up that much," Hymas emphasized.
She explained taxing entities' budgets are another significant factor in determining taxes, and state law caps the amount by which each entity can increase its annual budget at 3 percent. When the collective value of county properties grows faster than taxing entities' budgets, the county's mill levy is driven down. The mill levy is the tax rate applied to property assessed valuations to determine tax obligations. A mill is equal to one dollar per $1,000 of assessed value.
The assessor's office has included a fact sheet explaining the current situation and how the process works, along with the notices. The sheet includes links to web videos explaining tax shifts.
"I believe everyone needs to get involved with the Legislature and start telling them, 'Enough. Residential cannot bear all this burden,'" Davies said.
Hymas said every taxing district's budget hearing date and contact phone numbers for their officials are included on notices.
"(The public) needs to be encouraged to go to those budget hearings and let their voices be known," Hymas said.
A new state law should provide some relief to owners of higher-end homes. The homeowners exemption has been raised to $125,000. The change doesn't affect owners of homes valued below $250,000, whose exemptions are based on half of the value of their property.
Davies said her office aims to assess at 100 percent percent of actual market values to keep properties current and remain in compliance with state law.
Many in the community have urged Davies to err on the side of making low assessments to avoid hitting property owners with huge increases all at once. But Davies said such an approach presents "a double-edged sword."
"If your assessed values are too low that drives your levies too high," Davies said.
Davies said last year's assessments came in closer to 90 percent of actual market values, and her goal this year will be to play catch-up and get rates up to within at least 95 percent of the market.
"It's tough playing catch-up," Davies said.
Rising property values have already had a significant impact on reducing the county's tax rates. An Idaho Association of Counties report published last fall showed Bannock County fell from having one of the state's highest mill levies to 22nd out of 44 counties.
"Being about in the middle of the pack where our mill levies are concerned is definitely going to give us an advantage and help us to grow," Davies said.
Davies encouraged property owners to review the numbers used in their valuations and to run their numbers through the tax estimator to make sure her office has the data correct.
Property owners who believe their valuations are off base have until 5 p.m. June 28 to file an appeal. Forms will be available inside of the courthouse by the east entrance. Forms may also be downloaded at www.bannockcounty.us. Appeals should be filed at the Bannock County Commissioners Office inside of the courthouse or emailed to boe@bannockcounty.us.
The assessor's office encourages property owners to contact them prior to filing an appeal to see if cases can be resolved. Questions may be emailed to assessment@bannockcounty.us. People with questions may also call 208-236-7498.
"I'm hoping that appeals will not be in excess of what we've seen in the past couple of years because of the education we've put out, and I know people are aware values are out of control. They're just skyrocketing," Davies said.
Brent Richardson, president of the Greater Pocatello Association of Realtors, said his organization fielded many calls from property owners seeking data on sales of comparable properties for their research following last year's reassessments.
"If they come anywhere close to what they did last time, it's going to be really tough for people to swallow," Richardson said. "... It seems to be unreal this market. We've never seen anything like this market, where our inventories are record lows and demand is high."
About seven years ago, Richardson said there were usually more than 400 homes listed on the local market at any given time. The inventory as of Monday was 61 homes, which is extremely low but still up from the recent low point of 32 homes.
The median home value in Pocatello is $267,700, he said. Richardson said homes have become unaffordable for many first-time home buyers, including many with two incomes.
"The best part of this job is to have the American Dream come to life for everybody, and when it doesn't it really just breaks their heart," Richardson said.