POCATELLO — Aspen Dental in Pocatello is offering a day of free cleanings and urgent dental care for military veterans at its office on Saturday as part of the practice's annual Day of Service.
The yearly event hosted by Aspen Dental practices across the country is meant to help veterans, most of whom aren't eligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration, gain access to the often desperately needed dental care to which they wouldn't otherwise have access.
Darcy Hochstrasser, office manager at Aspen Dental, said dental services will be offered out of the Pocatello office from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The initiative in which Aspen Dental partakes was started because in many cases the VA doesn't offer dental coverage for veterans unless they're 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war.
Because of this, Aspen Dental practices nationwide have donated collectively more than $7.5 mullion in dentistry since 2014 and helped more than 12,000 veterans through their involvement in the Healthy Mouth Movement.
Hochstrasser said there's not a set number of patients for which they'll have capacity on Saturday but that the dentist and all of the practice's dental assistants are volunteering their time to see as many people as possible.
"We are going to see people, get them a quick exam and try to get at least their main concern taken care of and out of the way, whether it's a filling or an extraction, just the most immediate or urgent need," she said.
The practice wasn't able to offer its day of free dental care day last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, so Hochstrasser said they're very excited to be able to bring back the initiative and offer this help this year.
Those who are interested in receiving dental care from Aspen Dental on Saturday should call the office at 208-425-4344. Press option 2 to speak directly with the Pocatello office and get scheduled. Walk-ins will also be seen.
Hochstrasser said Dr. Jed Snow, dentist and owner of Aspen Dental in Pocatello since 2016, has been instrumental to organizing the Day of Service every year and rallying his team to participate on a volunteer basis.
"Everybody's coming in that day knowing that they're not going to be on the clock," she said. "We just want to give back and do something that I know I myself believe in very much and that Dr. Snow is passionate about. He's just a great guy with a soft heart, plus he's an amazing leader, which makes it really easy for us to follow him and want to give back 10 times that."