Terry Fredrickson is one of many local counseling providers seeking to add staff to keep pace with rising demand from a public that’s growing increasingly anxious about the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m definitely looking for a counselor,” said Fredrickson, owner of Pacific Rim Consulting, 101 S. Main St. in Pocatello. “I think the hard part is it’s an invisible monster. We’ve got a lot of people who are just beside themselves. You can’t see it. It can be anybody or it can be anything.”
Fredrickson, whose office specializes in substance abuse, has seen a significant increase in drug and alcohol abuse and related depression recently.
In the course of a single recent group session, he heard from two clients who had relapsed nearly to the point of overdosing, as well as two other clients who had contemplated suicide. They’re the sort of emergencies he used to encounter no more than once per month.
He’s seeing a lot more clients and handling bigger problems as the crisis lingers on.
“I’m seeing anxiety from people who are essential workers or front-line workers. They don’t want to go to work; they don’t want to put themselves at risk, but if they don’t do their jobs there are repercussions,” Fredrickson said. “I’m dealing with the anxiety and the stress of people who have family members who are sick, or they’re sick and they can’t go see them. Then I’m dealing with the stress, anxiety and depression — the whole gamut of emotions — from people who have elderly relatives and if they (visit them) it might not end well.”
Fredrickson assures his clients that the greatest display of love someone can make during the pandemic is to forgo visiting a loved one in person — especially someone in a high-risk category. He’s working to help his clients “switch gears” and understand that maintaining social distance is a better display of love and affection during 2020 than a hug.
“Really, the overall theme is mindfulness,” Fredrickson said. “Are you doing everything you can to protect yourself? Are you doing everything you can to protect someone else?”
Bill McKee with Center Counseling, 265 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck, has added five new therapists since April and now has 22 therapists working from his office. He’s now employing the largest staff of mental health professionals in his 30 years in business.
McKee has noticed increasing rates of anxiety, depression, domestic violence and child trauma. He’s also had an influx of new patients who’d never previously seen a counselor, and there’s currently a waiting list for appointments.
“I have a client I saw last week wondering if their restaurant is going to get closed down and they’re scared to death,” McKee said. “There are more suicidal ideations in people — more hopelessness.”
McKee has sought to convince his clients that people must often endure challenges, and tough times can be made easier when people mentally process their obstacles in a healthy manner. He hopes to teach his clients the skills to process difficult times in ways that increase their options rather than limit them. For example, McKee said clients who turn to their addictions to cope with stress leave themselves with few viable paths to improve matters.
“There are a lot of people who are so afraid about the future, and I think fear stops progression,” McKee said. “So many people are afraid of what’s going to happen instead of focusing on what is happening.”
On a broader level, McKee said entire communities can keep options open, such as avoiding business closures and stay-at-home orders, when their residents take precautions such as wearing masks, sanitizing and maintaining a safe social distance.
McKee believes fear can be healthy, if it motivates a person to devise a good plan to better weather challenges.
“My mother always taught me there’s not always a silver lining behind every cloud, but clouds eventually move,” McKee said.
More children are also struggling with anxiety during the pandemic, according to David Walker, a counselor at Alameda Middle School who holds a doctorate in interpersonal relationship skills and is also a former pastor.
Walker said anxiety from parents worried about lost jobs and unpaid bills is being transferred to children. Children have also faced anxiety about hybrid learning models that require them to study independently at home for a few days of the week, implemented to keep class sizes down during the pandemic.
To help students “organize themselves to be responsible at-home learners,” Walker and his colleague at Alameda have developed a video outlining skills to be successful in a student-driven learning environment. Their school’s counseling center also has a website with several resources to help children cope during the pandemic and succeed while learning at home. He said the resources have been used heavily by students.
“I think the results of the pandemic have accentuated other issues that existed before: anxiety, kids struggle with domestic issues at home that are troubling, where poverty is causing concerns in kids lives — all of those are accentuated by COVID,” Walker said.
Walker’s best advice for children is to know the resources that are available to them and to take advantage of them. He also encourages students to seek a trusted adult in which to confide.
“This is going to be OK. You’re 12 and this maybe is one of the most significant things you’ve seen happen in the world at 12, but significant things happen in the world,” Walker tells his students. “We pull together and get through it.”