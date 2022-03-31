IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has identified and arrested a man who reportedly fatally shot someone outside a fitness center on Woodruff Avenue on Wednesday.
Jake Eilander, 37, was identified as the shooter in security footage reviewed by police. The department also identified the victim as 44-year-old Ulises Rangel.
Eilander was charged with second-degree murder Thursday.
Police responded to the scene around 4 p.m. Wednesday and located Rangel’s body. He reportedly had a gunshot wound. They also found a car that belonged to Eilander and a shell casing from a .45-caliber gun.
After identifying Eilander from the security footage, police learned around 9:30 p.m. he was located at a residence on St. Clair Avenue. He was found in the garage and detained without incident. Police also found a .45-caliber Glock handgun that is reportedly consistent with the one believed to have been used in the shooting.
A second person who was seen on security footage was also found at the residence. That person was reportedly detained, then released.
During an interview with police that person said they had been with Eilander when Rangel approached them. She said Eilander said something to Rangel and that Rangel became angry and aggressive. She said Eilander told her to leave and that she later heard a gunshot.
The woman said she did not see a weapon on Rangel. She said Eilander regularly carries a handgun.
“The investigation into this incident is ongoing, but at this time we believe all parties involved are accounted for,” IFPD Public Information officer Jessica Clements wrote in a news release announcing the arrest. “No further information is expected to be released.”
Bond was set at $350,000. Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard ordered Eilander to report to pretrial supervision if he was released and required that he wear an ankle monitor.
Second-degree murder is punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 13 in Bonneville County Court.