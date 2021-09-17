POCATELLO — A 36-year-old local man and Army veteran formally kicked off his campaign to become the next mayor of the city at the Leavitt Center on Monday.
David Worley, a commissioned infantry officer in the Army National Guard with nineteen years of public service as a member of the armed forces, including twelve years of active duty, will challenge incumbent mayor Brian Blad and fellow challengers Sam Laoboonmi, Idaho S. Law, and Christine “Chris” Stevens during the upcoming election.
“Some of you may ask, ‘Why would you be any different?’ Worley said to over 180 people who attended the kickoff event. “Let me ask: ‘How many politicians say the pleasing things you want to hear – and then do none of it? I have spent my entire adult life literally, in some instances, fighting to defend the rights and liberties of the American people. I swore to defend the Constitution against all threats, foreign and domestic, and I have lived that oath. I have risked my career on multiple occasions to side with the people against the forces of tyranny.”
A combat veteran who has deployed three times to the Middle East, including two tours to Iraq, Worley continued, “I give you the same promise found in the Declaration. I pledge to you my life, my fortune and my sacred honor. I will never betray your freedom and I will fight for you as your Mayor not for any minority of interests, not for any group of people with power. I will fight for you, the people.”
After graduating from Pocatello High School, Worley obtained a Bachelor’s degree in government and international politics from George Mason University in Virginia. He also has a Master of Arts in statecraft and national security affairs from the Institute of World Politics in Washington D.C.
After living in Virginia for 12 years, Worley, his wife and their five children moved back to the Gate City about a year ago. Worley said he moved back to Pocatello where he was born and raised in part because the politics in Virginia began to destabilize and he had anticipated Southeast Idaho leaders would have been less apt to implement what he described as unconstitutional and immoral shut downs and mask mandates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Worley’s vision for Pocatello if elected as its next mayor involves a three-prong platform that includes establishing and maintaining a higher level of accountability and transparency in city government, addressing the high tax rates for residents and business owners and serving in a capacity that aims to protect the rights of local citizens, he said.
“What separates me from the rest of the candidates is getting back to the freedom agenda,” Worley said. “We are living in a time where we need local government to reassert the founding fathers' vision of what government is supposed to do. If you go to the Declaration of Independence, the premise of American government is pretty simple: There is a god, our rights come from him and the purpose of the government is to protect those rights.”
Worley continued, “So at the local level, when we see things like mask mandates, shut downs or a lot of the stuff that was put in place during the pandemic, I would argue they were unconstitutional and immoral. How can you tell any business that they are essential or non-essential? Every business is essential because it puts food on somebody’s table. Under my administration, we would never use city resources to enforce any unconstitutional or immoral laws or mandates whether they come from the governor or the president of the United States.”
When it comes to improving accountability and transparency within the city, Worley said it’s hard to tell how and where the city spends its money.
“During the pandemic, and it’s still continuing, city leadership used the pandemic as an excuse to shut the public out from public comment and reduce interactions with the people,” Worley said. “When it comes to issues like mask mandates or other controversy, you actually need more avenues for public comment. We could have used a larger venue like a high school theater or stadium to host the meetings where we could have socially distanced and had much more input from the community.”
Worley says that for the last decade-plus, the city’s budget and taxation has far outpaced the tax base. Worley says the residents of Pocatello pay the most taxes per citizen than any other city or community in Southeast Idaho.
“And at the same time we have the lowest median income in Southeast Idaho,” Worley said. “We make less money but we pay more in taxes than pretty much anyone else and there are two primary drivers. The first is the city spends well beyond its means and then that drives the local levy rate up. The other issue is that the county assesses the value of the properties in the city, I would argue, far beyond what they are actually worth.”
The election, in which city residents will vote for mayor and three Pocatello City Council is set for Nov. 2, 2021.