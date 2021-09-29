POCATELLO — Staff Sgt. Justin Hillary hopes the timed, elimination competition he's brought to the community will create lasting benefits for Idaho artists.
Hillary, who has been stationed in Pocatello since December 2017 on active duty with the U.S. Army Reserves, has taken the lead in organizing a local Art Battle.
From 9 a.m. to midnight on Oct. 9 at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St., up to 15 artists from throughout the state will be given 20 minutes each to create works of art before an audience. The crowd at the bar will vote at artbattle.com/artists/ to decide which artists should move on to the next round and have the opportunity to create another artwork for judging.
The artist who survives all three rounds will have the opportunity to represent Idaho in a regional competition in Chicago, followed by the national championship in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Throughout the competition, the artists will sell some of the artworks they create during a silent auction. Admission into the bar will be $20, with some proceeds benefiting the artists.
Hillary, who also works as a local DJ, will play music during the event.
Hillary saw an Art Battle in Atlanta in 2020 and thought it would be a fun event to start in Pocatello.
"It will show you as an artist what you're capable of doing in a short amount of time," Hillary said. "I've seen some amazing things done at (the Atlanta) Art Battle in 20 minutes. ... Somebody did a whole Baby Yoda. Somebody did a whole profile of a person, and it was detailed. It was an acrylic, too."
He contacted local mural artist Josh Pullman, who helped him organize the local Art Battle. Hillary said he reached out to some local artists, including tattoo artists, and Pullman spread the word to his contacts within the local art community.
Hillary has an undergraduate degree in fine art from American InterContinental University in Atlanta and does freelance work in graphic design.
His aim is to provide exposure and revenue for the many "starving artists" who do what they love but often have a hard time generating income. Hillary has been in the Army Reserves for 13 years and the Army plans to move him to a new community some time next spring.
"My time here is coming up within the next seven to eight months," Hillary said. "I just want to give back to a city that's not even mine."
About 10 artists have already signed up for the local competition.
Jeremy Isaakson, of Glenns Ferry, was the first to register. He competed in a San Francisco Art Battle in 2019.
Isaakson said the experience was like being on one of those Food Network reality shows in which participants have too little time to make an elaborate meal or dessert and usually end up with an inedible mess. Most of the artists at the San Francisco Art Battle, however, beat the clock to produce finished products worth buying, Isaakson said.
Isaakson is not a professional artist. Rather he explained he's "just somebody who picked up a brush one day." Nonetheless, he made it into the second round in San Francisco with his scenic landscape painting. He sold that painting for $50, and a spectator who liked his work also commissioned Isaakson to paint a family portrait.
"I always tell my fellow artists to keep art alive. With Art Battle it's more about getting out there and getting yourself known," Isaakson said.
He'll likely paint a wildlife scene on Oct. 9 — perhaps a deer or an elk — to play to an Idaho crowd.
Isaakson said he'll practice painting on the clock to prepare himself for the upcoming challenge.
"I literally put a timer on and see how far I can get with whatever is in my mind," Isaakson said.