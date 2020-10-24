Mike Saville, a Democrat in the McCammon area who has extensive experience in business, says that government is supposed to be of the people, rather than corporations, syndicates and special interests.
Saville is running to become a state representative for Legislative District 28A against incumbent Republican state lawmaker Randy Armstrong.
Armstrong, who lives in Inkom, would serve his third term if he wins. He says he's a champion of conservative causes.
Armstrong says the state should be doing everything it can to protect everyone's rights, and he says Idaho Gov. Brad Little took away people's personal choice with his virus decisions.
“People should decide for themselves,” Armstrong said.
Among Saville's major concerns is Idaho's lower standing in education compared with the rest of the nation. Saville, a former Republican, says education needs more attention.
He says a fourth-grader has told him that he didn't like school because it had 10-year-old textbooks with missing pages.
“That's not right,” Saville said.
Saville said there should be more money available for education. By contrast, Saville believes lawmakers have done a good job of paying themselves: They earn $45,000 per year for a part-time job with free health care and per diem benefits, he said.
Armstrong says he sees a lot of people getting elected who are extremely moderate Republicans.
“To me, there's always a couple of watershed bills every year,” Armstrong said. “Like three years ago, there was the one that said, are we going to provide dental care for Medicare patients?”
“I said no,” Armstrong said. “Most of the people who are paying taxes are struggling to get their own kids to have dental coverage and everything. And I said that's just not an extra expense those guys need.”
Armstrong says there are a lot of legislative bills that get voted in that drive him crazy.
"I would like to be a voice and a vote of conservativeness that we don't always have there,” Armstrong said.
Saville was born in Pocatello and worked for Thrivent Financial and for IBM as a field engineer, service field manager service planner and hardware specialist.
He also served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1966. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Phoenix in 1996.
That background prepared him to make a difference, he said. And he says he's more of a people person than a lobby person. He feels lobbies have too much influence in the state. He says his experiences have prepared him for the work.
Saville attended local public schools growing up and believes that per-pupil funding in Idaho is nothing to brag about.
He supports public education and is tired of seeing kids in rural Idaho shortchanged at the expense of big business.
He has roots in Southeast Idaho and says he's proud to call the McCammon area home.
Saville is a lifetime member of the American Legion and says supporting veterans is a cause close to his heart.
“I will do my best to try to change things, but you have to remember they can pass anything,” he said.