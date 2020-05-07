An armed man has surrendered after engaging SWAT officers in armored vehicles in a more than five hour standoff on Thursday in southern Bannock County.
The incident began to unfold around 9 a.m. Thursday when farmers in the Virginia area near Downey reported they were concerned about a man armed with a handgun and carrying a large black bag who was wandering around their fields, according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office responded to the man by first sending patrol deputies to the area and then deploying its SWAT team in armored vehicles.
The Sheriff's Office said that when the first deputy on the scene approached the man, the man told him that the large black bag contained explosives. At one point in the conversation the man put his handgun on the ground while conversing with the deputy but he then picked the gun back up and ran to a nearby pump house in an alfalfa field, the Sheriff's Office said.
A standoff ensued with the man barricading himself in the pump house in the Richards Road area southwest of Virginia while surrounded by sheriff's deputies and SWAT officers. The man was alone in the pump house during the standoff and never had any hostages, the Sheriff's Office said.
The standoff ended around 2:30 p.m. Thursday when SWAT officers in an armored vehicle drove up to the pump house and asked the man to surrender, which he did without further incident. Authorities are currently investigating the man's black bag to determine if it contained explosives.
The standoff did not result in any injuries though the man fired his handgun multiple times, the Sheriff's Office said. The law enforcement officers on the scene did not fire any shots at the man, authorities said.
Sheriff's deputies temporarily evacuated multiple homes near the pump house as a precaution during the standoff.
Authorities positively identified the man via his car which was parked near the pump house. The man's identity has not yet been released but the Sheriff's Office said he is from New Mexico, has a criminal record and is known to suffer from mental illness.
Sheriff's deputies and Bannock County Search and Rescue personnel temporarily blocked off all of the roads near the pump house and kept the public away until the standoff ended.
The Sheriff's Office is expected to release the man's identity soon, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.