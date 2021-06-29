POCATELLO — One of two brothers who robbed two women at a Pocatello bank was arrested Tuesday evening after a three-hour standoff with the Pocatello Police Department's SWAT team, authorities said.
The second brother remains at large and Pocatello police are warning the public that he's "armed and dangerous."
The suspect in custody is Nathan Hamilton, 26, of Pocatello. He was arrested by SWAT officers around 8 p.m. Tuesday at his family's residence in the 1700 block of Gwen Drive on the city's west bench.
The suspect who's still on the loose is his brother, Micole Hamilton, 23, also of Pocatello.
Pocatello police said Micole Hamilton is believed to be armed with a handgun and is likely in the Pocatello area. He's driving a silver 2012 Chevy Impala with Idaho license plate number 2P39055.
Police released Micole Hamilton's photo on Tuesday night and described him as being 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 197 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Micole Hamilton's whereabouts, please contact Pocatello police immediately at 208-234-6100. Do not approach him under any circumstances.
Police said the two suspects were involved in a 6 a.m. Thursday robbery incident. Two women who were in a vehicle getting money from the drive-thru ATM at the US Bank on the 800 block of Yellowstone Avenue were robbed by one of the suspects who approached them on foot and pulled a gun.
The other suspect drove a nearby get-away vehicle, police said.
Police have not yet specified which Hamilton was the alleged gunman and which was the alleged get-away driver. Police have also not provided details on what was stolen from the women.
Police said that Nathan Hamilton was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of dehydration following his Tuesday evening arrest.
Authorities said they anticipate him being treated and released back into police custody at PMC and then booked into Bannock County Jail on charges related to Thursday morning's robbery incident.
Tuesday's standoff began when Pocatello SWAT officers ordered Nathan Hamilton to surrender but he refused to exit his family's Gwen Drive residence.
SWAT officers forced their way into the residence and located the suspect in a bathroom closet and the standoff continued. Three hours into the standoff Nathan Hamilton surrendered to the SWAT officers. Police said the fact his family's Gwen Drive home was very hot because of the heat wave currently hitting the region factored into his surrender.
Several nearby homes were temporarily evacuated by Pocatello police as a precaution during the standoff and Gwen Drive was temporarily closed to traffic.
Police said that Nathan Hamilton was not armed when arrested and no shots were fired by the SWAT officers during the incident.
Nor were any shots fired during Thursday morning's robbery. The two women, who were not injured, dialed 911 immediately following the incident.
The suspect who robbed the women fled on foot toward Wilson Avenue following the robbery. Police located security camera footage of the suspect subsequently entering a nearby car that then left the area.
