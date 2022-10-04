Tom Arkoosh Raul Labrador

Idaho attorney general candidates Tom Arkoosh, left, and Raúl Labrador participate one the Idaho Debates on Oct. 3. 

 Aaron Kunz/Idaho Public Television

Idaho’s two candidates for attorney general accused each other of looking to politicize the office during a statewide televised debate Monday.

Democrat Tom Arkoosh opened the debate alleging his Republican opponent Raúl Labrador would turn the attorney general’s office into a political office that would deny women health care, defund the education system and ban books.

