ARIMO — When it's good and dark, Allison Rhead and her six children sometimes drive throughout Marsh Valley to count the pink lights.
The rosy glow is brightest in Arimo, where Mountain View Elementary School sixth-grader Paige Jons lives.
The lights are a visual symbol of the community's love for Paige, who maintains a constant smile despite her chronic pain and terminal brain cancer, Rhead explained.
"Paige has brought such light," said Rhead, who, along with family friend Stacie Evans, started selling pink lights and ribbons to raise funds for Paige's medical expenses. "She is a light in dark times — even through her dark times."
Doctors have given the 12-year-old just two more months to live. Paige doesn't fully comprehend her medical outlook, and her parents prefer to spare her the worry of knowing.
So she's somewhat confused when she looks out her window and sees the pink glow coming from every porch. She's been told simply that the lights are for her.
"Why does everyone love me so much?" Paige sometimes asks in astonishment when she soaks in the scene.
At last count, Rhead and Evans had sold more than 400 pink light bulbs, as well as hundreds of pink bows, at $10 each. They've even shipped light bulbs to Paige's supporters in other states, including Utah, Texas and Wisconsin.
"It's way bigger than we anticipated," Evans said. "When we made our first order of lightbulbs and bows, we thought we'd have enough on hand. We have kept UPS and Amazon coming to our houses pretty much every couple of days. It's constant ordering."
To show they're all in for the family, some Marsh Valley households and businesses have strung up supplemental pink Christmas lights.
The Valley Oil Company in Downey, for example, is covered in pink lights. Valley Oil owner Michelle Jones has encouraged the public to post images of their pink-glowing shops and homes on her business's Facebook page. Supporters have also been encouraged to post their photographs on Twitter under #pinkforpaige.
"That's the way this whole valley is. When somebody is hurting, this whole valley rallies around them," Jones said. "... It's just red everywhere. I know the Jons family took Paige out not long ago and drove around. I can't imagine what that would be like as a family to see all of those people who have pink lights and show their support."
Evans explained Paige's parents are humble people who mostly keep to themselves, but they are, nonetheless, extremely grateful for the outpouring of love from the community. Paige's mother, Kim, is a stay-at-home mom. Her father, Brad, works at the Bayer plant in Soda Springs. She has two older siblings: Carson, 16, and Sydnee, 15.
At age 2, Paige was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called rhabdomyoscarcoma. She underwent aggressive chemotherapy and radiation treatments for about a year. That year, Rhead and Evans helped organize a spaghetti dinner, auction and raffle. They raised a whopping $20,000. Paige was 10 when her cancer returned.
The doctors told the family they'd already administered Paige's recommended lifetime dose of radiation in the first round. They decided to try a second round, nonetheless.
The treatments bought Paige a couple of more years before she relapsed in January. Her parents had already pulled her out of school in October due to the risk of COVID-19.
Her school secretary, Annette Henderson, said all of the staff at Mountain View Elementary miss Paige tremendously.
"That little girl has touched many, many hearts," said Henderson, who also marvels at the resiliency of Paige's family. "That family, their courage and strength is staggering. You walk into that home and you expect it to be sad and gloomy, and it's not. It's amazing the courage of that family."
Before Paige left school, she became Henderson's unofficial assistant secretary. Paige often felt sick in class and had to wait by Henderson's desk for her mother to pick her up. Henderson set up a little, pink chair especially for Paige. She started keeping markers and paper at the ready so the child could create works of art during their time together.
Henderson and Clark Neeser own a team of miniature paint horses. One day, Paige noticed a picture of one of the horses on Henderson's desk and told her she'd like to have one. After checking with Paige's family, Henderson and Neeser made Paige a gift of a miniature horse that was especially fond of children, named Six Guns at Dawn.
"They bonded right off the bat," Henderson said. "She went all over Arimo and showed everybody her pony that night."
On another occasion, Henderson gave Paige a batch of books, encouraging her to take them home and read them all to Six Guns.
"She went home and grabbed her camping chair and sat there and read him those books," Henderson said.
In addition to Six Guns, Paige has a soft spot for kittens. She likes to build things and has boxes of Lego sets. She's a fanatic for Nutella, spreading the hazelnut and cocoa spread on just about everything she eats, Evans said.
Evans said Paige has had less energy lately, but when she's awake she's "full speed."
"She just gets up and makes the best of her day," Evans said.
Anyone wishing to buy a pink ribbon or lightbulb may call Evans at 208-201-2247 or Rhead at 208-240-4416.