ARIMO — Arimo Mayor Lonnie Gunter will serve a second term, the small town’s voters decided on Tuesday by delivering him a victory over his two challengers.
Gunter defeated his opponents Jason Farr and Gary Yearsley in a race that was one of only a few contested races in rural Bannock County.
The final vote tally was 64 for Gunter, 28 for Farr and 34 for Yearsley.
The mayor suspected ahead of Election Day that this might be the race’s outcome. He said in an interview that he wasn’t too worried about his challengers because one of them, Farr, is a friend of his and they share similar views, and the other was “on the other side” of the political fence.
Gunter described the political climate in Arimo as subtly contentious leading up to this year's mayoral election. While there was no high-profile smearing, the mayor said he once found a whole stack of his flyers in a recycling bin.
"Well, there's at least one person in town that doesn't like me," Gunter said jokingly of his tossed-out flyers. He didn't speculate who might've done that.
Gunter has talked confidently about his accomplishments as mayor during his almost four years in office, namely his pushing to renovate a recreational sports field and securing a grant to bring fiber optic internet into town.
The mayor said in his upcoming four-year term, he hopes to continue making the town better, which he believes he's done during his first stint in office.
Gunter accompanies other rural Bannock County election winners, including Amy Hemsley, who snagged a seat on the Marsh Valley School District 21 Board of Trustees serving Zone 3. Hemsley defeated Bill Jons for the seat.
In the race for a seat on the Lava Hot Springs City Council, incumbent City Council member Craig Knutson held off Cody De Los Reyes to retain his seat. Knutson will serve another two-year term.
Rickey Frandsen and Leah Navarro also each were voted onto the Lava Hot Springs council for four-year terms.
Father northwest in Inkom, DaReese Goodwin and Jason Hooker each won a seat on the Inkom City Council.