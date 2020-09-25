POCATELLO — Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are beginning to surface at schools throughout East Idaho, as many school administrators are stepping up their efforts to protect students and faculty.
Holy Spirit has had no students and a single staff member test positive for the virus thus far. The staff member had no contact with any students, Principal Karianne Earnest said. Joel Lovstedt, principal of Connor Academy in Chubbuck, said his school experienced its first reported case on Thursday, when parents of a student reported that their child was infected.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 announced on Friday they'll be reporting on cases in their schools every Friday at https://www.sd25.us/Content2/1282.
According to the district's initial report, Chubbuck Elementary School and Century High School have both had a single student test positive, and Tyhee Elementary School and Highland High School have had two students each test positive. Tendoy Elementary School, Washington Elementary School, Wilcox Elementary School and Franklin Middle School have each had a single staff member test positive. No active cases have been reported at other schools in the district.
"Working in consultation with Southeastern Idaho Public Health, (District 25) will notify learners' parents/guardians and employees whenever there is a close contact identified with a positive COVID-19 case at their school," the district said in a press release.
District 25 has a mask policy in place for students and faculty, the school board recently voted after public health elevated the community's risk level to moderate to retain a hybrid learning model, with groups of students alternating between learning from home and coming to school to limit class sizes.
Officials with Grace Lutheran School confirmed they've had both students and teachers test positive but did not offer specific numbers. Executive Director Robert Raschke said his school remains in session five days a week and is following Southeastern Idaho Public Health guidelines.
"Should there be cases we work directly with the family and the impacted students to determine an alternate learning plan," Raschke said. "They do the tracking and tracing at public health."
Elsewhere in East Idaho, the Jefferson School District in Rigby has had nine staff members and nine students test positive. The district also had 150 students who had contact with positive cases stay home on Monday and Tuesday to isolate before returning to class on Wednesday.
Maggie Mann, district director of Southeastern Idaho Public Health, said school districts have the autonomy to implement their own COVID-19 policies, and there are differences in plans based on their individual circumstances. She said schools have been cooperative, and she specifically credited District 25 with being "very conscientious and responsive."
"We have seen a couple of examples of when the virus is introduced in the school setting it can spread pretty quickly," Mann said.
Mann said there haven't been any cases yet of school students within her district contracting COVID-19 in class and getting extremely sick. Statewide, however, a Boise student and two students from Twin Falls have been hospitalized, she said.
The teachers at Holy Spirit attended a training at the start of the school year led by janitorial staff, where they learned to operate machines that sanitize classrooms with an antiseptic mist.
The teachers and Principal Earnest run the machines after school each day. It's one of the many examples of new policies and new responsibilities added at Holy Spirit for the current school year to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Earnest said each of her classrooms is self contained so students don't intermingle with other age groups. Clear shields have been installed on desks to further limit transmission. Laura Sheridan, a first-grade teacher at Holy Spirit, decorated her students' desks to look like Jeeps, each with a windshield, seeking to make the protective shields more fun and less scary.
"We're trying to really help the kids to not be scared but to embrace all of these new safety things we've been doing," Earnest said.
Since the health department elevated the local risk level earlier this month, Holy Spirit has contracted with a cleaning company to provide routine deep cleans of the school. Classes on Fridays are now offered in person only for students needing extra intervention or enrichment. The school's child care division is also offering Friday enrichment.
Lovstedt said Connor Academy has also canceled its usual in-person classes on Friday to facilitate a deep cleaning of the school, in the wake of the local health department's elevation of the risk level.
"We were able to get five weeks of face-to-face learning in our school before we hit stage two," Lovstedt said. "I'm really grateful for that."
Lovstedt said Connor Academy has started staggering the time in which groups of students report to school and leave by half an hour to minimize the crowd of students congregating in the morning and afternoon.
Lovstedt said a handful of students have been asked to isolate at home due to contact with the student who tested positive.
Lovstedt also serves on the board of the Pocatello Community Charter School. In response to the elevation of the local risk level, PCCS implemented a hybrid learning model for all students, rotating groups who report to class for two days of in-person instruction per week.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health continues to report large numbers of new infections on a daily basis. On Friday, the district confirmed 69 new cases, including 27 in Bannock County, 20 in Bingham County, three in Butte County, two in Caribou County, 10 in Franklin County, two in Oneida County and five in Power County.