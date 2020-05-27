Cushy chairs and several computer work stations have been removed from the Pocatello-based Marshall Public Library to keep people from lingering for too long when the facility soon reopens to patrons.
It's one of several public libraries in the region planning to welcome back residents on Monday, in conjunction with the third phase of Gov. Brad Little's plan to reopen the state from closures forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Portneuf District Library in Chubbuck, American Falls District Library and the three libraries within the South Bannock Library District — Downey Public Library, Lava Public Library and McCammon Public Library — have also announced plans to open at the start of the new month.
Library directors, however, emphasize returning guests won't experience business as usual. Several safeguards will be implemented, aimed at minimizing the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
"Nothing we do can stay the same," said Marshall Public Library Director Eric Suess.
Assuming that Little moves forward with stage three, as anticipated, and the reopening can move forward, Suess will encourage visitors to wear face masks and to take advantage of hand sanitizing stations when entering. Staff will be asked to wear masks, and shields will be installed on the reference and circulation desks. Floor markers will guide visitors in social distancing when checking out materials.
Guests will be limited to using computers during a single, hour-long session per day to limit the time that people spend in the facility.
The most comfortable furniture has also been temporarily removed from the library, Suess said. No cap on visitors will be enforced initially.
"We'll be pretty aware of the number of people in the building, and if that becomes an issue we'll add a policy to deal with it," Suess said.
The meeting room won't be available for the public's use for the foreseeable future, and the library will undergo regular cleaning throughout the day.
The public will be asked to return books in the outdoor drop-off box, and books will remain in quarantine for a few days before being re-shelved to make certain they harbor no living virus. Puppets, games and book kits won't be available to check out.
The staff will seek to avoid handling cash; payments for the ongoing Friends of the Marshall Public Library's book sale will be made on the honor system in a payment box.
The Portneuf District Library will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Drive-through hours will be available for vulnerable populations from 2 p.m to 3 p.m. on days when the library is open from the drop-off window on the south side of the building.
The American Falls District Library will offer browsing by appointment only when it opens, with no more than three visitors allowed inside at a time and each person allowed just 20 minutes to make selections.
The library's director, Kendra Munk, explained the restrictions will help her small staff accommodate increased demands of keeping books in quarantine before re-shelving them, keeping the facility sanitized and pulling several books for customers requesting curbside deliveries.
Libraries within the South Bannock Library District will require patrons to sanitize their hands before entering. Books will be returned in the outdoor drop-off box, and they will remain in quarantine for 72 hours before being re-shelved. Guests won't be allowed to come in just to use computers, said Director Marcy Price. The district's libraries will also have protective shields in place for staff.