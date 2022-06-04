Are local school districts prepared for an Uvalde-like event?

After the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers May 24, many people in the U.S. were reminded of the threat that students and teachers face as the list of mass school shootings in the U.S. continues to grow.
Many schools in Idaho regularly prepare for an active shooter event.
Jefferson School District 251 Superintendent Chad Martin said his district and many others are doing everything they can to prevent an incident like the Uvalde shooting.
“We’re as prepared as we can be. I don’t know if there’s a district or a building in America that can guarantee that something like that will never happen,” Martin said. “I can guarantee that we’re doing everything in our power to prevent something like that.”
Martin was the district’s superintendent in May 2021 when a 12-year-old shot two students and one adult at Rigby Middle School. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The 2021 incident showed school officials in eastern Idaho that a violent gun incident can happen anywhere, even as Idaho is among the states with the least amount of school shootings.
“It was a horrible situation and as a community, a school district and individual teachers, it really made us reflect on what are our best practices,” Martin said.
Jefferson School District 251 has hired two additional school resource officers and safety monitors for school campuses. It also established visitor check-in requirements and implemented many mental health resources for students, including additional counselors and Hope Squads. Hope Squad is a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program and members are trained to be aware of their peers and watch for warning signs.
Gordon Howard, Bonneville Joint School District 93 Technology and Safe Schools director, said District 93 learned a lot from the Rigby Middle School shooting and has implemented many similar safety practices.
“Do we feel like we’re prepared? We think so,” Howard said. “We’re very cognizant that it could happen here. We don’t want it to, but we prepare all the time just in case.”
Howard said the district works with school resource officers from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office to develop lockdown and active shooter drills.
The district and sheriff’s office use a protocol called “move, secure, defend” and officers walk teachers through how to escape a building, secure a classroom or defend a location if needed during an active shooter situation.
Sgt. Bryan Lovell, the sheriff’s office public information officer, said six school resource officers and two DARE officers patrol District 93’s schools. The sheriff’s office has practiced active shooter drills for decades and will train in school buildings when school is out of session.
Lovell said many law enforcement agencies have picked up active shooter training in the last 20 years as school shooting incidents have become more deadly and frequent.
According to the Center for Homeland Defense and Security / Naval Post Graduate School, 174 people were killed in school shootings from 1990 to 1999, which includes the 13 victims of the Columbine High School shooting in 1999. There were 96 killed from 2000-2009 and 162 were killed from 2010 to 2019.
In the last three years, 117 people have been killed in school shootings and the 42 school shooting deaths in 2021 and the 48 in 2022 are two of the three highest years for fatal school shootings in U.S. history, according to the Center for Homeland Defense and Security / Naval Post Graduate School.
Mass school shootings are not a new phenomenon, according to k12academics.com.
The first known mass shooting in the U.S. where students were shot was on April 9, 1891, when 70-year-old James Foster fired a shotgun at a group of students in the playground of St. Mary’s Parochial School in Newburgh, New York, causing minor injuries to several of the students.
The majority of attacks during this time period by students on other students or teachers usually involve stabbing with knives or hitting with stones.
But school shootings have become more deadly in recent decades, and the type of semiautomatic rifles that have been used in the deadliest school shootings started entering the U.S. civilian firearms market in the late 1980s, according to a Violence Policy Center report. Shooters in each of the worst school shootings in U.S. history — Columbine, Sandy Hook and Marjory Stoneman Douglas — have involved semiautomatic weapons.
School shootings are devastating to their local communities and it’s important to be as proactive as possible in preventing them, even if they are rare occurrences, said Guy Bliesner, an analyst for Idaho’s School Safety and Security program.
“Any educator is two and half times more likely to be struck by lightning than to be involved in a school shooting, that’s the statistical reality,” said Bliesner, a former health, safety and security coordinator for District 93. “They are incredibly high impact but low frequency events.”
Bliesner said since the Columbine shooting, there has been an increased effort to secure school grounds and restrict visitor access.
District 93 is one example of this and district officials have worked to have a single point of entry at all of its schools, which would require any visitors to check in with the main office before entering the rest of the school. Howard said the district plans to address Hillcrest High School and Bonneville High School this summer, which are the two remaining schools that don’t have a single point of entry.
While District 93 is working to prepare for a situation like Uvalde, Howard said it’s difficult to know how prepared they are until an event like that happens, which he hopes it never does. There is a lot of effort from district staff and law enforcement to be proactive and prevent violent incidents from ever occurring, he said.
Law enforcement and school officials often use risk and threat assessments to intervene if a student or someone outside of a school’s community has said or posted anything online that may indicate a potentially violent situation. These assessments have often led to school officials intervening with a student having suicidal thoughts or stopping bullying and harassment.
District 93 recently implemented an online reporting system that students and parents can use by visiting d93.org/HelpAlert or by texting “@GETHELP” to 855-528-0074 and Jefferson has a similar tool for students and parents called the STOPit app.
“Is everything in place right now 100% foolproof? Nothing is 100% foolproof, but I would say we’re very well prepared in the areas that we work,” Lovell said.