POCATELLO — More than 100 archers are expected to compete in the annual Idaho Open archery shoot set to take place in Pocatello this weekend.
The event, which is organized by the Pocatello Field Archers club, will take place at 8550 Pocatello Creek Road on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 8 a.m. each day.
Casey Bell, president of the archery club, said competitors are coming from all over southeast Idaho as well as Utah, California, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming. Pros, students and other archery enthusiasts will compete for cash awards as they shoot Vegas style targets.
Bell says spectators are welcome to attend but must wear a mask.
Sportsman’s Warehouse in Pocatello is sponsoring the event this year in honor of their late employee, Cole Hildebrand, 25, who died following a car crash in January.
Hildebrand — who was close to earning his master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling at Idaho State University, according to his obituary — worked as an associate in the store’s fishing department.
“He loved fly fishing and he loved archery,” said store manager Marvin Thoreson, adding that Hildebrand was a great employee and a great person and they wanted to do something to keep his memory alive.
They plan to showcase some memorial photos of him during the event and two of the store’s employees will be competing in Hildebrand’s honor.
Bell said they will also talk about Hildebrand throughout the event.
In addition to Sportsman’s Warehouse, Daybreak Family Archery, Archery Idaho and NexGen Water and Plumbing are all serving as event sponsors this year.