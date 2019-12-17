The Idaho State Board of Tax Appeals has asked the Legislature for more than $42,000 in supplemental funding to handle an overwhelming number of 2019 appraised valuation appeals filed by Bannock County property owners.
In response to significant increases in appraised valuations resulting from last summer’s countywide reassessment, Bannock County property owners filed more than 3,000 appeals at the local level. Assessed valuations are used to determine individuals’ property tax burdens.
The independent state board has nearly finished handling the 325 appeals filed from all of Idaho’s other counties combined and usually has until May 1 to wrap up the appeals process, explained Steve Wallace, the board’s clerk. However, the board received a whopping 249 Bannock County appeals well beyond the normal timeframe.
The County Commission, which serves as the board of equalization for local appeals, was granted an extension of a few days by the Idaho State Tax Commission and managed to hear about 1,000 of the roughly 3,000 appeals property owners filed. Ultimately, the commissioners offered property owners whose cases hadn’t been heard the option of a 10 percent blanket reduction on their contested assessed valuations. Most appellants accepted the blanket reduction.
Other property owners, such as Danny Higgins, have continued fighting their lofty valuation increases, worried they’ll be taxed out of their homes. Higgins said his century-old Sears catalog home in the 1500 block of Garfield Avenue still has knob-and-tube wiring and is smaller, older and in worse shape than the three nearby homes the assessor’s office selected for comparable sales values. Nonetheless, his valuation rose from $93,000 to $114,000.
“I’m a retired person on a fixed income,” Higgins said. “I can’t afford increases that I have no way of getting more money to pay for.”
Based on the recent letter explaining the case backlog and funding situation, Higgins is skeptical that he’ll receive a fair appeal.
Wallace anticipates it will be a couple of months before the board hears back from the Legislature on its supplementing funding request. By March or April, he hopes the board’s three members — who have relevant experience and are nominated by the governor and approved by the Senate — will be in Pocatello to handle hearings. Wallace said decisions would likely be rendered from May into July.
Appellants have been offered the opportunity to submit their cases in writing to expedite the process — an option about 35 of them have taken. They may also participate in hearings telephonically or in person.
Wallace explained some of the supplemental funding would cover stamps and printing supplies. Another $7,000 would fund additional pay for board members to work: They receive state funding to work for 80 days, which covers nearly a month of buffer time in most years.
If the extra funding doesn’t come through, the process could be backlogged into the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. Wallace said another option would be to come up with “some less expensive, expedited way of getting each one individually heard.”
On average during the past five years, Wallace said the board has affirmed 63 percent of assessed valuations statewide.
Though Wallace acknowledges Bannock County’s volume of appeals is unusually high, the numbers show the current situation isn’t unprecedented. Throughout the past decade, he said Bannock County’s current appeals load is tied for second most with Valley County in 2009. Twin Falls property owners had the most, filing 571 appeals with the board during 2011. He said 230 appeals came from Coeur d’Alene in 2008.
“Folks can continue to pay taxes in the normal way, and if they are successful in their appeal, they get credit for next year’s taxes or a refund with interest,” Wallace said, adding taxing entities are allowed to take an increase beyond their 3 percent annual cap on budgetary growth in their subsequent budget to offset losses due to successful appeals.
Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies said her office will send the board information packets for each appeal. She said her office is still making some corrections from its June assessment drive.
Currently, her staff is focused on adding values of recently occupied new construction to the tax rolls, as well as properties that have mistakenly been omitted from the tax rolls.
“We want to get those assessments out early,” Davies said, adding new construction has been strong recently. “That’s what we’re focused on now.”