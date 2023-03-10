"NPRmageddon" title art

Idaho State University theater graduate Peter Podgursky and his writing partner Bryan Keithley recently released a 10-episode fiction podcast with 80 actors titled "NPRmageddon"

If hearing the voice of Q from “Star Trek” or the prolific sci-fi author Harlan Ellison during public radio broadcasts from the fictional, post-apocalyptic world of “Lost” Angeles sounds like your jam, look no further than the latest 10-episode podcast titled “NPRmageddon.”

Peter Podgursky and his writing partner Bryan Keithley

Created by Blackfoot native and Idaho State University theater graduate Peter Podgursky, who now lives in Los Angeles, and his writing partner Bryan Keithley, “NPRmageddon” plunges listeners into a post-apocalyptic hellscape “in the most hilarious way possible, thanks to immersive 3D audio and a cast of over 80 actors,” Podgursky said.

