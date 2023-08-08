POCATELLO — An apartment complex near Idaho State University has recently completed renovations and is ready to accept new tenants.
Dakota Worrell, part owner of the renovation group DW Investors, said the renovation of the Brickview Apartments — formerly the Bidwell Apartments — has been going on for the past nine months. During that time, they were able to make several improvements.
"We've done new floors, new cabinets, new countertops," he said. "These apartments were in really bad condition."
Before the renovations, the apartments didn't have kitchens or lights in the rooms.
"We've just taken a really ugly complex that was the worst of the worst and turned it into something really nice," he said.
Worrell said the apartments, which are located at 1335 S. Fifth Ave., are available to anyone, but would be most convenient for ISU students as they are within walking distance.
"It'll be open to everyone but most apt for students because it's within walking distance," he said.
Worrell said he's proud of all the work they were able to accomplish during the renovation.
"I'm impressed with how we've taken these units and turned them around," he said. "
Lance Paulson, majority owner of the Lance Paulson Insurance Agency, said he was proud of the transition they were able to make on the building. He is proud they were able to take a run down building and turn it into something new.
"We've done a lot of work," he said. "Everything on the inside is all new. We've taken what it was and hopefully made a gem that people could be proud to live in."
Paulson said he also looks forward to the future plans they have in store for Brickview.
"Google Fiber approached us, and we're looking to install them next year," he said. "We've got future plans for storage for our clients as well."
Worrell said there are four configurations for the apartments. Options include a small studio for $700, a large studio for $750, a one-bedroom apartment for $825 and a two-bedroom apartment for $995.
Paulson said most utilities would be included with rent, and pets are also welcome.
