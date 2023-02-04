Protest

Shahram Hadian, right, Pastor at Truth and Love Ministries, embraces Pastor Ken Peters, of the Church at Planned Parenthood, during a protest rally and church service led by The Church at Planned Parenthood on May 19 at Planned Parenthood’s offices at 123 E. Indiana Ave. in Spokane, Wash. 

 Tyler Tjomsland/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

SPOKANE, Wash. — An anti-abortion group must pay about $960,000 to Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho to cover legal fees and a fine for protests that interfered with patient care.

The Church at Planned Parenthood was ordered to pay $110,000 in civil damages to Planned Parenthood last month after a Spokane County judge ruled that the group interfered with patient care, violating state law.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.