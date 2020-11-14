The second blast of winter to hit East Idaho this weekend is forecast to barrel through late Saturday night and continue dumping snow through Sunday night.
Like the winter storm that hit the region Friday afternoon through Saturday morning, the incoming weather system will drop the most snow on East Idaho's mountain areas.
The Emigration Summit, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Wayan, Bone, Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor, Driggs, Ashton, Island Park and Tetonia areas are all under a winter weather advisory calling for 4 to 8 inches of snow late Saturday night through Sunday night.
It's even possible that some of the higher mountains in those areas could receive a foot of snow depending on the severity of the storm.
The storm is forecast to drop less than an inch of snow on the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, American Falls and Aberdeen areas.
The rest of East Idaho, including lower elevation areas like Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg and mountain areas such as Montpelier, Lava Hot Springs, Spencer and Inkom, could receive up to 2 inches of snow late Saturday night through Sunday night.
The storm is also expected to bring rain to East Idaho, especially in lower elevation areas.
The National Weather Service said the storm could result in "very difficult" driving conditions in East Idaho, with the most dangerous road conditions expected late Saturday night and Sunday morning.
"Slow down and use caution while traveling," the weather service said.
Elsewhere in the state, winter weather advisories are also in effect in south central Idaho including Twin Falls and Jerome and in parts of southwest and northern Idaho.
Winter weather warnings are also in effect in Oregon, Washington state, Wyoming and Utah because of the storm.