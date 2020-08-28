Recent testing of every inmate and staff member at the Bingham County Jail has confirmed that 53 inmates and five staff members are positive for COVID-19, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.
The sheriff's office received word that four inmates had tested positive on Tuesday night. The following day, the sheriff's office tested all of its detention staff and inmates.
The jail is working with a local doctor to provide medical treatment, and Southeastern Idaho Public Health is providing guidance. Inmates who have tested negative have been moved to other pods, according to a press release.
"All detention deputies have been following all the protocols from the health department and we will continue to work with them on any additional protocols," Sheriff Craig Rowland said in the press release.
COVID-19 outbreaks in jails and prisons have been common throughout the country since the pandemic's start. Bannock and Bonneville counties have also experienced outbreaks.
Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu said as of Friday, 35 inmates at his jail had tested positive.
"Pretty much everybody is asymptomatic," Manu said.
Manu said law enforcement and prosecutors have been working to keep people who don't pose a danger to society out of jail amid the pandemic to avoid overcrowding. The jail has capacity for 310 inmates, and 240 inmates are now incarcerated.
Manu said each inmate has been given two face masks. Face masks are optional for inmates but mandatory for staff. Nonetheless, Manu said most inmates have elected to wear them. Manu said jail staff are constantly sanitizing their facilities and have hand sanitizer available in several locations.
"Our staff is doing a great job of keeping a handle on things," Manu said.
Bonneville County Sgt. Bryan Lovell said his county's jail had 34 inmates initially test positive for the coronavirus and all are now considered recovered.
"We've had two more isolated (cases) who tested positive, but no further inmates at the moment," Lovell said.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has been providing jails within its jurisdiction with COVID-19 tests, as well as guidance for operating correctional facilities during the pandemic.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann said her agency's investigation into the Bingham County Jail is just getting underway and contact tracing is being conducted.
She said her staff have been encouraging county jail administrators to practice maintaining adequate spacing, limiting interaction between inmates, disinfecting, using face masks, hand washing and enforcing sick leave policies among staff. Mann credited Bingham County with being conscientious about maintaining safe practices.
"I think (Bingham County Jail) is a great example of the unpredictable nature of this virus," Mann said. "There are certain settings where it seems to very easily spread. Certainly in a congregate living facility where people are by nature in close quarters it becomes more of a challenge to prevent the spread."
Cases have been on an upward trend recently in Southeastern Idaho. Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, including 12 in Bannock County and 10 in Bingham County, on Friday. The region now has 1,446 total confirmed and probable cases.
On Thursday, the region confirmed 54 new COVID-19 cases, and the Butte County Commission voted to increase the county's risk level for the virus from minimal to high risk, based on its active case rate.
Mann said the Board of Health has a meeting on Sept. 3 and will review data on active cases and hospital bed capacity, and she sees potential for some other counties to also adjust their COVID-19 risk levels.
"In some of the county's (hospital bed capacity) is getting stretched a little bit," Mann said.
Regarding another vulnerable congregate living population in the state, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had completed 115 targeted infection control surveys in Idaho's nursing homes as of Aug. 21, according to a press release.