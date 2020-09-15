EAGLE — The Eagle City Council on Tuesday declared itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary City, shortly after Star became the first Idaho city to do so in July.
In a 5-0 vote, the city council passed the resolution, which is similar to Star’s.
The resolution says the citizens of Eagle oppose any potential state or federal legislation “that would infringe upon the right to keep and bear arms … or would require firearms owner’s ID card or tax the possession of the firearms or ammunition.”
The resolution also affirms the city’s support for the Eagle Police Department, which is operated through a contract with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
Second Amendment sanctuary cities are similar to the immigration sanctuary city concept; essentially, municipalities adopt a resolution rejecting the enforcement of state or federal gun laws that local officials perceive to violate the Second Amendment, according to reporting from The Trace, an independent journalism site dedicated to reporting on gun violence in the United States.
More than 400 municipalities in 20 states have passed these kinds of resolutions. The state of Idaho already has a number of Second Amendment protections on the books, including open carry, concealed carry for anyone over the age of 18 and few firearm purchasing requirements.
According to reporting in The Trace, the resolutions most likely have no legal basis but function more as a form of support for the Second Amendment or law enforcement in general. Some municipalities have used their resolutions to determine spending in their government. Idaho’s attorney general has not released any opinions or findings on Second Amendment sanctuary cities.
Several Eagle residents commented on the item, with only one saying it would provide anything to the city.
“Polarizing issues have no place in government resolutions,” resident Rob Van Arnem said, in opposition to the resolution.
Resident Steve Bender said he was for the item, even though he didn’t believe it would do anything.
“I don’t think in Idaho we would ever have to worry about the city holding off state troopers because they are coming in to seize guns because the Idaho Legislature has changed their stand on things,” Bender said.